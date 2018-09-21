Yomiuri Giants said to be eyeing Wang Po-jung

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Tokyo-based Yomiuri Giants have joined the Hanshin Tigers in showing significant interest in top Taiwanese slugger Wang Po-jung, local media reported yesterday.

Scouts from the two Nippon Professional Baseball clubs are in Taiwan for Lamigo Monkeys games this week to assess Wang’s condition and performance.

While he went hitless in four plate appearances in Wednesday’s 5-1 victory against Brothers Baseball Club in Taoyuan, Wang will have more chances to prove himself.

He won the Chinese Professional Baseball League’s Most Valuable Player award in 2016 and last year, with 29 homers, 40 doubles, 105 RBIs and a .414 average in 2016 and 31 home runs, 33 doubles, 101 RBIs and a .407 average last year.

As his contract with the Monkeys ends this season, Wang has made it clear that he wants to play in a foreign professional league next year.

In related news, Brothers pitching coach Scott Budner has been placed in charge of the team for their games against the Monkeys due to the absence of manager Cory Snyder, who was forced to take temporary leave, as his family’s home in Utah has been threatened by a forest fire.

Budner, a former Seattle Mariners farm team coach, joined Brothers Baseball Club earlier this year and has been credited with improving the pitching staff and making adjustments to players’ approach to the game.

The team on Tuesday issued a statement confirming Snyder’s return to Utah to be with his family, who he said have been safely evacuated.

“To all the amazing Brothers and Baseball fans of Taiwan. I have grown to love the country and especially the people of Taiwan over the last couple years I’ve been here. You all have been so amazing to me and my family. I’m sorry for the timing that I need to go home to help my family but it’s very critical with the wildfire so near my home and with my family being evacuated that I need to be there to support them as a father and husband. I will miss you all and hope I can get things resolved at home and my family back in our home as soon as possible so I can return to Taiwan to help the Brothers the rest of the season. I wish only the best for all the fans of Taiwan and hope to see you soon,” Snyder wrote on Instagram.