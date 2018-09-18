Manuel Pellegrini has happy birthday as Hammers crush Toffees for first win

Reuters

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini on Sunday said the 3-1 victory at Everton that moved his side off the foot of the English Premier League table was the perfect way to celebrate his 65th birthday.

Pellegrini’s new side played some fine, flowing soccer as they picked up their first points of the season on Merseyside.

“I was not worried about my birthday today — I just wanted to win the game. It was the best gift my players could give me,” Pellegrini said. “We believe in what we are doing and we are not going to change. I said last time after we lost I will accept advice, but I was not going to change what we are doing.”

Andriy Yarmolenko put West Ham in command with two goals inside the first 31 minutes on his first Premier League start, with the Ukraine international taking time to settle in England prior to his brace at Goodison Park.

“I know what the Premier League is and Andriy didn’t arrive here ready to play in the Premier League,” Pellegrini said. “He has a lot of quality, he has demonstrated that, but he needs more work. We preferred to work with him a couple of weeks and when I saw he was ready, he needed to demonstrate his quality. I think that today he did that.”

The only negative questions Pellegrini was forced to answer were to do with forward Lucas Perez, who, according to broadcaster Sky Sports, refused to warmup to come on as a substitute in the second half.

“I called Lucas to get ready to play, but Antonio was already ready so played as I needed to make the change,” Pellegrini said. “I don’t have any problem with the player.”