Mahomes leads Chiefs over Steelers

AP, PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania

Patrick Mahomes is taking a democratic approach to his new job.

Get open and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will get you the ball.

The proof came on Sunday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in a record-setting 42-37 victory over the Steelers.

The first-year starter threw six touchdowns to five different players over four quarters of brilliance that did little to derail the rapidly accelerating hype around Mahomes, who turned 23 yesterday.

“I think this is even better than we envisioned,” said wide receiver Chris Conley, whose 15-yard touchdown reception less than two minutes in helped kick-start Kansas City’s first win in Pittsburgh in 32 years. “Guys were getting involved all over the field. We were able to spread it out.”

Mahomes was able to spread it around on a day he had more touchdown passes (six) than incompletions (five), while finishing 23 of 28 for 326 yards.

He tied Hall of Famer Len Dawson’s 54-year-old franchise record for most scoring passes in a game and his 10 touchdowns over the first two weeks are the most through two games in NFL history.

Oh, and it was his third career start.

“I see Pat doing this all season long,” said tight end Travis Kelce, who hauled in two touchdowns of his own.

Mahomes is quick to downplay his impact.

The way he figures it, he is just trying to make sure coach Andy Reid’s game-planning does not go to waste.

“There [are] always plays that coach Reid just draws up every single week,” Mahomes said. “I always say that they always work. He just gets on the board in his room and just starts drawing plays. The possibilities are endless.”

So, apparently, are the options.

Seven Chiefs caught at least one pass. Two — running back Kareem Hunt and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson — turned their only targets of the day into scores.

“He’s not going out there and playing favorites,” Conley said. “He’s looking and reading the field. He has the arm to get it anywhere.”

The Chiefs (2-0) might have stamped themselves as one of the early favorites in the American Football Conference after opening the season with victories over the Chargers and Steelers on the road.

“I feel like we all expected this,” defensive tackle Chris Jones said.

Not so much in Pittsburgh.

The two-time defending American Football Conference North champions are winless through two weeks.

In the opener the blame fell on an offense that turned it over six times in an ugly tie with the Browns.

Back home at Heinz Field, the defense looked lost or overmatched, and occasionally both.

“Every category for the defense, we were below average,” Pittsburgh safety Sean Davis said. “You can’t beat a good team like that. We missed tackles. We gave up plays. Too many penalties. You can’t beat a good team like that.”