Anchor who called Trump white supremacist quits

AP, BRISTOL, Connecticut

ESPN personality Jemele Hill on Friday announced that she is leaving the company after 12 years as a commentator, anchor, reporter and writer.

Hill attracted attention last year and was briefly suspended for messages on social media, including a tweet that said US President Donald Trump is a “white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”

She also targeted Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after he said that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team.

Her suspension came after she tweeted that fans who disagree with Jones should target the team’s advertisers and not buy merchandise.

Hill posted on social media that Friday would be her last day.

“This was the place where I became the best version of myself, both personally and professionally,” she wrote. “However, the time has come for me to begin a new chapter in my life.”

Hill became a rising star at ESPN while hosting the opinion-based talk show His & Hers with Michael Smith.

Smith and Hill were later tapped to host a personality-driven 6pm edition of the network’s signature SportsCenter program.

She left that role in January and went to work primarily for The Undefeated, a company Web site that concentrates on issues of sports, race and culture.

ESPN executive vice president for content Connor Schell in a statement praised Hill as “an exceptionally talented writer, storyteller host and commentator, whose unique voice has made ESPN’s many platforms better over the last 12 years.”

“As she moves forward into the next phase of her career, with the desire to produce content outside of sports, we wish her the best and thank her for her work,” he said.

Hill has not announced her post-ESPN plans.