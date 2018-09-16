Liverpool punish sloppy Spurs

AFP, LONDON

Liverpool yesterday extended their perfect start to the season as goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino ensured the Premier League leaders punished Tottenham Hotspur 2-1.

Jurgen Klopp’s side avenged last season’s 4-1 thrashing at Tottenham with a large helping hand from their error-prone hosts.

Wijnaldum opened the scoring late in the first half after a mistake from Tottenham goalkeeper Michel Vorm.

Firmino wrapped up Liverpool’s fifth successive win soon after the interval, when the Brazil forward tapped in after more sloppy defending and another Vorm misjudgement.

Erik Lamela got one back for Tottenham in stoppage-time, but it was too late to rescue an undeserved draw.

The mature display was a statement of intent by Liverpool, who have made their best start since 1990-1991 as they chase a first English title since 1989-1990.

Not for the first time this season, the Reds triumphed through hard work, a superbly drilled defense and opportunistic finishing, rather than replicating the kind of swaggering play that took them to the Champions League final last season.

However, Klopp will not be complaining after securing a rare away victory at one of their top six rivals, proving they are likely to be the biggest threat to champions Manchester City.

For Tottenham, it was a dispiriting second successive defeat that served as a major blow to their own title ambitions.