Red Sox reach 100 wins for first time since 1946

AP, BOSTON

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night beat the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 to reach 100 wins for the first time since Ted Williams returned from World War II in the 1946 season.

David Price (15-6) won his sixth straight decision, allowing three hits and striking out seven.

Unbeaten in 11 starts since July 1, Price left after 92 pitches with a lead earned when Toronto’s Rafael Devers scampered home on a wild pitch by Aaron Sanchez (4-6) in the fifth inning.

Craig Kimbrel got three outs for his 39th save in 44 chances.

A night after becoming the first major league team to clinch a playoff spot this year, Boston won for the 10th time in 14 games and moved a season-high 54 games above .500.

Jonathan Davis had his first major league hit for Toronto.

TWINS 3, YANKEES 1

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jake Odorizzi’s no-hit bid was broken up when Greg Bird hit a run-scoring double with one out in the eighth inning, but Minnesota beat the Yankees to take two of three from New York.

The Yankees’ lead over Oakland for the American League’s top wild card was cut to one game.

Odorizzi walked Like Voit before Bird lined the next pitch deep into the left-center gap. Odorizzi was immediately removed from the game by manager Paul Molitor and tipped his cap to the crowd as he walked off the field to a standing ovation.

Odorizzi (6-10) struck out five and walked three, matching his big league high of 120 pitches set while pitching for Tampa Bay against the Twins on June 3, 2016.

Taylor Rogers struck out Gleyber Torres, and Trevor Hildenberger fanned Andrew McCutchen. Hildenberger finished for his sixth save.

Luis Severino (17-8) allowed one run and four hits in 5-2/3 innings, dropping to 3-6 in his past 11 starts.

DODGERS 8, REDS 1

In Cincinnati, Ohio, Yasmani Grandal and Justin Turner drove in three runs each as Los Angeles beat Cincinnati to avoid a season sweep by the last-placed Reds.

Joc Pederson homered for the Dodgers, while Grandal had three hits.

Los Angeles began the day 1-1/2 games behind National League West-leading Colorado and three games back of St Louis for the second NL wild card.

The Dodgers had been 0-6 against the Reds and were on the verge of being swept by Cincinnati in a season for the first time.

Cincinnati’s Scooter Gennett went one for four, keeping his NL-leading batting average at .321.

Left-hander Caleb Ferguson (6-2), the third of seven Dodgers pitchers, struck out three in the fifth.

Anthony DeSclafani (7-5) allowed six runs — five earned — five hits and three walks in 4-2/3 innings.

Jose Peraza put Cincinnati ahead with his first inning homer, but Pederson tied it 1-1 with a leadoff drive in the fourth, his second in two games and 21st this season.

Grandal hit a go-ahead double later in the inning, a ball caught by a young fan with a glove reaching over the wall with the ball still in play.

Max Muncy scored from first and Reds manager Jim Riggleman argued unsuccessfully that he should have been stopped at third, but the umpires’ decision was upheld in a video review.

Turner hit a two-run single in a four-run fifth.

In other results, it was:

‧ Brewers 5, Cubs 1

‧ Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 4

‧ Nationals 5, Phillies 1

‧ Rays 3, Indians 1

‧ Athletics 10, Orioles 0

‧ Astros 5, Tigers 4

‧ Braves 2, Giants 1

‧ Pirates 4, Cardinals 3

‧ Padres 5, Mariners 4