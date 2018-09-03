Cubs beat Phillies, as Bryant returns to lineup

AP, PHILADELPHIA

In Philadelphia on Saturday night, Kyle Hendricks pitched six strong innings, Javier Baez notched his National League (NL)-leading 99th RBI and Kris Bryant doubled and had two hits in his return from the disabled list to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Philadelphia Phillies 7-1.

Ian Happ homered and Baez had three hits for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who have won nine of 11.

Bryant, who had been sidelined since July 23 with left shoulder inflammation, doubled and scored in the third and singled in the eighth.

Hendricks (11-10) allowed one run on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Nick Williams had two hits and an RBI for the Phillies, who fell three games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East.

The Cubs, helped by another Phillies error, scored a pair of runs in the first off Zach Eflin (9-6).

DODGERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2

In Los Angeles, Matt Kemp slugged a go-ahead, two-strike, three-run homer in the eighth inning, lifting Los Angeles over Arizona and into a tie atop the NL West.

With fans on their feet chanting: “Let’s go Dodgers,” Kemp took two quick strikes from Archie Bradley before launching his 19th homer into center field for a 3-2 lead.

Justin Turner got the rally going with one out in the inning. He singled for the Dodgers’ first hit since his double in the third. Manny Machado followed with a 10-pitch walk by Bradley to set up Kemp.

Bradley (4-5) was leading the NL in holds with 31 before Kemp’s homer.

Kenta Maeda (8-8) worked a perfect eighth. Kenley Jansen put the tying run on in the ninth. The All-Star closer gave up a two-out double to Nick Ahmed before Ketel Marte popped up to second, giving Jansen his 34th save in 38 opportunities.

MARINERS 8, ATHLETICS 7

In Oakland, California, James Paxton returned from the disabled list to strike out 10 batters over five innings, Ben Gamel hit a two-run double and Seattle held off Oakland.

Jean Segura had a two-run single in the fifth, an inning after he was hit by a pitch. He finished with three hits, helping Seattle pull within four games of Oakland for the second American League (AL) wild card.

Khris Davis hit his majors-leading 40th home run to start the eighth for Oakland, giving him three straight 40-homer seasons.

Edwin Diaz walked Jed Lowrie to begin the ninth and put the tying run aboard, and then recovered to strike out the side for his club-record 51st save in 55 opportunities.

Reliever Liam Hendriks (0-1), a September call-up, started as the first of nine Oakland pitchers and took the loss.

Paxton (11-5) allowed three runs on two hits and walked four.

In Saturday’s other games, it was:

‧ Yankees 2, Tigers 1

‧ Astros 7, Angels 3

‧ Red Sox 6, White Sox 1

‧ Rays 5, Indians 3

‧ Braves 5, Pirates 3

‧ Nationals 5, Brewers 4

‧ Rockies 4, Padres 2

‧ Mets 2, Giants 1

‧ Reds 4, Cardinals 0

‧ Rangers 7, Twins 4

‧ Royals 5, Orioles 4

‧ Marlins 6, Blue Jays 3