Salah row with Egyptian federation escalates

AFP, CAIRO

A spat between Egypt star Mohamed Salah and his nation’s soccer authorities escalated on Monday, casting a fresh shadow over his involvement with the national team.

Salah, 26, and the Egyptian Football Association (FA) have previously been at loggerheads due to a disagreement over image rights.

The conflict flared up again after the striker and his lawyer accused the FA of failing to respond to a list of requests dealing with the player’s treatment.

Salah’s lawyer, Ramy Abbas Issa, said the demands involved the player’s “well-being whilst with the national team and assurances that the image rights violations wouldn’t happen again.”

In an angry rebuttal, the FA said that it would not accept the requests, blasting some as “illogical” and insisting it would not “favor one player over another.”

Salah hit back with a pair of Facebook videos, saying he was asking for better security for the whole squad at team hotels.

He said that he did not want to be disturbed in his room by visitors wanting to chat in the middle of the night as had happened before.

“I’m the person that these things happen to. I’m the person who gets harmed by these things,” he said. “These requests are very small, but make things easier; they make the player focused in the match.”

The fresh row comes ahead of Egypt’s African Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger on Sept. 8.

The disagreement burst into the open in April over the player’s image rights.

Salah was angered that his image was being used by the national team’s main sponsor, telecom WE, when he already had a contract with rival company Vodafone.

That dispute was eventually resolved following intervention from political leaders.

The player was also reportedly left unhappy after he was made to appear with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov at Egypt’s training ground in the region for the World Cup in Russia this summer.