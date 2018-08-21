Asian Games: Taiwan win taekwondo gold

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s Su Po-ya yesterday won a gold medal — Taiwan’s third — in the Asian Games under-53kg women’s taekwondo in a stunning defeat of the top-ranked Asian in the category.

Su overwhelmed world No. 10 and Asian No. 1 Ha Min-ah of South Korea with a flurry of punches and kicks to the body to prevail 29-10 in the final at the Jakarta Convention Center Plenary Hall.

Taiwan’s shooter Yang Kung-pi yesterday won a gold medal — Taiwan’s second at the Games — in the men’s trap shooting event after nearly being eliminated in the competition’s qualifying round. Yang tied the world record by hitting 48 of his 50 targets to grab gold, beating Indian Lakshay.

Lakshay hit 43 of his 50 targets, while Yang also defeated South Korea’s Ahn Dae-myong, who connected with 30 of 40 targets.

The 20-year-old was in sixth after Sunday’s qualifying rounds and in the second qualifying round earlier yesterday secured the sixth and last spot in the final by a single shot.

Taiwan’s shooter Lu Shao-chuan won a bronze medal in the men’s 10-meter air rifle final, his second medal of the games.

Lu bagged the bronze with a score of 226.8, while China’s shooter Yang Haoran defended his Asian Games title with a score of 249.1, followed by Indian shooter Deepak Kumar, who finished with a total score of 247.7.

Taiwan’s Chiang Sheng-shan yesterday won a silver medal in the men’s mountain bike downhill final.

Chiang bagged the silver with a time of 2 minutes, 18.184 seconds, behind Indonesia’s gold-medal winner Khoiful Mukhib by just 1.497 seconds. Chiang was placed fourth in the preliminary round, with 2:22.442 to advance to the final.

Despite the presence of world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying, Taiwan were ousted by Thailand in the quarter-finals of the women’s badminton event.

Thailand topped Taiwan 3-0 in the women’s team competition, which features a best-of-five format, with three singles and two doubles matches.

Tai and her old nemesis Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand battled for the first point, and Tai seemed poised to seize the first game in their match by taking a 19-17 lead. However, the Thai rallied to take the game 22-20. Although she lost a tight second game, she blew past Tai in the third game to win 22-20, 19-21, 21-13.

Taiwan’s first doubles team, Wu Ti-jung and Hsu Ya-ching, then lost the second point to their Thai opponents in another tight match 22-20, 19-21, 21-13. In the second singles match, world No. 11 Nitchaon Jindapol overcame Taiwan’s Pai Yu-po 21-18, 21-16 to complete the 3-0 whitewash.

In men’s basketball yesterday, Taiwan netted 16 three-pointers on the way to thrashing Hong Kong 98-67.

Taiwan’s women’s softball squad lost to Japan 3-1 in their morning game.