Players battle rain in Cincy

AFP, CINCINNATI, Ohio

Novak Djokovic’s third-round struggle with defending champion Grigor Dimitrov was halted by rain on Thursday, forcing the pair to come back yesterday at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Officials called a halt to a frustrating day in which Roger Federer was never able to take the court for his match against Leonardo Mayer.

Djokovic is vying to break through for a first Cincinnati win after coming up empty in five finals.

He lost the first set 6-2 and won the second 6-3 when rain stopped the contest for 90 minutes.

When play resumed, Djokovic edged ahead 2-1 in the third, but another storm rolled in and organizers called a halt.

Cincinnati remains the only one of the nine Masters 1000 events that the Serb star has not won. He has lifted trophies at least twice at each of the other eight events in the ATP series.

Earlier, Simona Halep and Juan Martin del Potro at last managed to complete weather-delayed second-round victories.

World No. 1 Halep took advantage of an early afternoon respite from the weather to finish a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Ajla Tomljanovic.

Halep, clearly frustrated when the match was halted at 3-3 in the third on Wednesday night, won three straight games to finish off the victory in 10 minutes — just in time for drizzle to set in.

Argentina’s world No. 3 del Potro had played just six points in the first game of his postponed match against Chung Hyeon before the rain came again.

However, the weather cleared long enough for del Potro to polish off a 6-2, 6-3 win over the South Korean to set up a meeting with Australian Nick Kyrgios for a place in the quarter-finals — a match also rescheduled for yesterday.

Two men’s quarter-finalists were decided as Milos Raonic defeated Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (8/6), 6-4. Pablo Carreno Busta also advanced, beating Robin Haase of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-2.

In the women’s third round, reigning US Open champion Sloane Stephens was eliminated, while Madison Keys moved on.

Belgian Elise Mertens scored the second top-five win of her career, beating Stephens 7-6 (10/8), 6-2, while Keys rallied to defeat fourth seed Angelique Kerber 2-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.

Keys next faces Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who upset French sixth seed Caroline Garcia 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Petra Kvitova reached the last eight with a 6-4, 6-2 win over France’s Kristina Mladenovic.

“I just need to get out there and really fight, I was telling myself to fight,” the two-time Wimbledon champion said. “I did a lot of talking to myself today, pushing myself to just go for it. I’m glad that in the important points I played aggressively.”