Holt’s pinch-hit home run lifts Red Sox over Phillies

AP, PHILADELPHIA

Brock Holt on Tuesday night took advantage of a rare opportunity, belting a pinch-hit tiebreaking homer, while Rick Porcello threw seven impressive innings as the major league-leading Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1.

Sandy Leon also went deep for Boston, who improved to 86-35. The Red Sox increased their total to 168 homers, matching their number from last year, when they hit an American League low of 168.

Porcello (15-5) gave up one run and two hits, striking out 10. He tied Max Scherzer and Luis Severino for most wins in the majors.

Rhys Hoskins homered, but the Phillies wasted a solid outing from Nick Pivetta, who allowed one run and three hits in six innings.

Holt hit the first pitch he saw from Tommy Hunter (3-2) in the eighth off the video screen on the facing of the second deck in right field.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Holt would not have been used in that spot in an AL ballpark, because he would not have removed Porcello after only 90 pitches.

“We don’t have a lot of opportunities to pinch-hit in the AL, so I was in the cage, taking flips, staying loose, trying to stay more ready than normal,” Holt said.

“Just wanted to be ready for a good pitch to hit,” he said. “Pinch-hitting is a tough job.”

Heath Hembree tossed a perfect eighth, striking out Odubel Herrera, who swung at a pitch that hit his left foot.

Craig Kimbrel finished the two-hitter for his 36th save in 40 chances. He is a career 41 for 41 in interleague games.

Leon gave the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the third. The least dangerous hitter in Boston’s lineup sent a 153kph fastball into the seats in right-center for his fifth homer.

Porcello followed with a liner over right fielder Nick Williams’ head and slid headfirst into second base for his second career extra-base hit.

“I got lucky,” Porcello said.

Cora was afraid Porcello might get hurt when he saw him start to dive.

“That slide was horrible,” Cora said. “He was ready to hit.”

“He’s a good athlete, he competes,” he added.

Porcello retired his first 12 batters before Hoskins drove his 23rd homer out to left in the fifth.

The Phillies have lost five of seven to fall into second place in the National League East behind the Atlanta Braves.

“I don’t see us pressing,” manager Gabe Kapler said.

“I see us competing and staying in the game to the end. We lost to one of the best teams in baseball,” he added.