Political rhetoric stirs racist chants: activist

AP, LONDON

So much still frustrates the man at the forefront of eradicating discrimination from English soccer.

While teams are more diverse, there remains a distinct lack of black and ethnic-minority coaches and executives in positions of power.

The atmosphere at matches is not as toxic as 25 years ago, when Herman Ouseley laid the foundations for the Kick It Out organization, but abuse targeting players is increasingly moving from the stands to the anonymity of the Internet.

As a member of the British House of Lords, the 73-year-old Ouseley is particularly wary of how outbursts from politicians can embolden fans out to cause offense.

“People bring their prejudices into football, because those prejudices are in society,” Ouseley said.

The Kick It Out chairman is concerned supporters can “take a lead” from inflammatory statements by US President Donald Trump and that outbursts by British politicians are “warping people’s minds.”

Particularly alarming to Ouseley is the fallout from former British secretary of state for foreign and commonwealth affairs Boris Johnson making disparaging comparisons about women who wear face-covering veils.

“It won’t surprise me to see in the next few weeks ... in grounds people are insulting Muslims and calling them bank robbers and postboxes,” Ouseley said, referencing Johnson’s comments. “That’s how people pick up on things. It forms itself into a chant and then suddenly it’s part of football.”

Ouseley thought far-right groups had left the game, but is now troubled by a revival.

“They are trying to infiltrate and get back into football in their own covert ways,” Ouseley said. “To peddle their hate.”

The Football Lads Alliance has gained attention with anti-Muslim rhetoric, emerging in a volatile atmosphere after Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the EU.

“What football then has to do is ... [ensure] the chaos that exists now in politics and may well for some time doesn’t actually infect football in the way that it’s looking as though some people would like it to happen,” Ouseley said.

However, soccer’s powerful place in British society can also be harnessed to foster harmonious relations. The past three Professional Footballers’ Association players of the year were all Muslim: Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kante and Mohamed Salah.

“It shows that football can move the dial in a way that is influential and push the politics back and out of football,” Ouseley said.

Born in Guyana, Ouseley moved to London at the age of 11 and dedicated his professional life to making Britain a more inclusive society, challenging public institutions plagued by racism.

A fan of London club Millwall, whose fans have a reputation for violence, Ouseley saw the need first-hand to turn his attentions to soccer in 1993.

“Twenty-five years ago, football was a basket case with violence outside the grounds, inside the grounds,” Ouseley said. “On the pitch, black players were being abused and they were keeping their heads down, because the only way to stay on the team, not have an adverse effect on your performance and also to keep your own dignity ... was just dealing with those problems in their own way.”

Players feel more emboldened to call out racism, while stiffer sanctions are imposed — in England at least — by criminal and soccer authorities.

Part of the Premier League’s global appeal is the multicultural and multiracial nature of lineups.