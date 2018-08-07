Hosts dominate Chillies Titans Cup in Hsinchu

By Grant Dexter / Staff reporter

The Hsinchu Titans made short work of their opponents, winning the Chillies Titans Cup at National Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu on Saturday and Sunday.

The Formosa Cricket Club and the Titans contested the final after six preliminary matches also involving the Taipei Cricket Association (TCA) and the Badshaws.

In the decider, the hosts made 162 in their 18 overs, powered by captain Vivek Nandkumar’s 46 and opener Rachit Aggarwal’s 31 from 16 deliveries.

Player of the tournament Rachit and Joyal Francis took three wickets apiece as Formosa were bowled out for 108, handing the Chillies India Restaurant-sponsored trophy to the dominant Titans.

They went undefeated through the weekend, also beating Formosa in the preliminary round by two wickets before rolling over the Badshaws and the winless TCA, losing only one wicket over both innings chasing 79 and 94 respectively.

Formosa outplayed the Badshaws in their match, overhauling a target of 136 with more than five overs remaining.

Catch of the tournament was shared between Titans teammates Karunanidhu and Manikandan for a pair of spectacular grabs.