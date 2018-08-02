Nationals score 25 runs to defeat the Mets

Reuters, WASHINGTON

Daniel Murphy on Tuesday homered twice and drove in six runs, while Tanner Roark knocked in three and threw seven solid innings as the Washington Nationals defeated the New York Mets 25-4 at Nationals Park.

The 25 runs were a franchise high for Washington, who finished with 26 hits and five homers.

Roark lined a three-run double that was the key hit in a seven-run first inning. The Nationals scored at least three runs in each of the first five innings and then added six runs in the eighth off Mets infielder-turned-pitcher Jose Reyes.

Murphy went 3-for-4. Anthony Rendon finished 3-for-6 with four RBIs. Roark was 2-for-5 while Ryan Zimmerman (2-for-5) homered and drove in three. Trea Turner added four hits and three runs, and Juan Soto and Michael A. Taylor had three hits apiece.

Brewers 1, Dodgers 0

Wade Miley tossed seven scoreless innings and Jeremy Jeffress earned his fourth save as Milwaukee won at Los Angeles.

Miley’s mastery of Dodger Stadium continued as the left-hander improved to 4-0 in seven career starts at the venue. He gave up just two hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

The Brewers collected the only run in the third inning. Christian Yelich beat out an infield single with two outs, and Lorenzo Cain ripped an RBI double to right field against Dodgers starter Walker Buehler (4-4).

Yankees 6, Orioles 3

Masahiro Tanaka pitched six scoreless innings and rookie Miguel Andujar hit a three-run homer as hosts New York beat Baltimore.

Tanaka (9-2) followed up his three-hitter at Tampa Bay last week by allowing three hits. He struck out eight, walked two and threw 105 pitches, matching his pitch count from a week ago in his sixth career complete game.

The right-hander also ran his unbeaten streak to 13 games and he is 7-0 since his last loss on April 17 against the Miami Marlins.

Pirates 5, Cubs 4

Francisco Cervelli hit a two-run homer and Gregory Polanco added a solo shot for the winning margin as Pittsburgh downed visiting Chicago.

David Freese added two RBI doubles for the Pirates, who have won three of four games and 14 of 17.

Javy Baez belted a three-run homer and finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle for the Cubs, who have lost three of four.

Indians 6, Twins 2

Greg Allen had three hits and scored three runs, while Jose Ramirez had three hits and drove in two runs as Cleveland snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Edwin Encarnacion drove in three runs, while Francisco Lindor had two hits and scored twice for Cleveland, who won for the fourth time in 11 meetings with the Twins while improving to 31-15 against American League Central rivals.

Trevor Bauer (10-6) allowed two runs on four hits, but also walked four and hit a batter in 6-1/3 innings. He struck out three, snapping a streak of 12 consecutive starts with seven or more strikeouts.

Phillies 3, Red Sox 1

Jake Arrieta pitched seven strong innings and Roman Quinn led the offense with three hits as Philadelphia posted a victory at Boston.

Maikel Franco had two hits, walked twice and scored two runs for the Phillies. Carlos Santana added a pair of hits.

Arrieta (9-6) allowed six hits and one run. He struck out seven, did not walk a batter and threw 94 pitches, 66 for strikes.

In Tuesday’s other games, it was:

‧ Rockies 6, Cardinals 3

‧ Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 0