Joh shoots a 67 to retain three-stroke Scottish Open lead

AP, GULLANE, Scotland

Tiffany Joh, who is chasing a maiden LPGA Tour victory, on Friday shot a four-under 67 to stay in front after the second round of the Ladies Scottish Open.

The 31-year-old American picked up five birdies and one bogey, her first of the week, to register a 13-under aggregate of 129.

US Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn produced a joint best-of-the-day 65 to get within three strokes of the lead on 132, along with South Korea’s Amy Yang, who carded a 66.

Germany’s Caroline Masson was alone in fourth position on 133 after a second-round 65.

“I had pretty low expectations for today,” overnight leader Joh said. “I probably would have taken anything under par, but on the first hole, right away we made a 45-footer, and I just started laughing.”

“I didn’t even know what to say. So, yeah, it was a really good start and I guess I just kept rolling with it,” she added.

Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun carded a five-under 66 to move up to a share of ninth on six-under 136, while her compatriot Hsu Wei-ling signed for a one-under 70 to rise to a share of 39th.

Georgia Hall was the best-placed British player after a 68 left her in a share of 17th place on three-under 139, one ahead of a group of players that included fellow Englishwomen Charley Hull, Mel Reid and Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

Additional reporting by staff writer