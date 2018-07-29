Tokyo tests unaffected by slow building: organizers

AP, TOKYO

Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have insisted that construction delays at two key venues would have no impact on preparations for the Games, including test events.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government last month announced that construction of the Olympic Aquatics Center and the Sea Forest Waterway would be delayed by two months.

That led to media reports that organizers would have to reshuffle test event schedules.

“A recent media report is causing confusion about Tokyo 2020’s test event schedule,” Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya said.

“Despite the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s announcement last month that construction of the Olympic Aquatics Center and the Sea Forest Waterway will be delayed by two months, both the [city government] and Tokyo 2020 can confirm that the construction schedule will have no impact on Games preparations or running test events,” he said.

The Sea Forest Waterway, which is to host rowing, would be completed in May next year, allowing for a test event to be carried out in August next year as currently scheduled, Takaya said.

The Olympic Aquatics Center, which is to host swimming and diving, is due for completion in February 2020, he said.

Tokyo 2020, the city government and the International Swimming Federation are working toward organizing the test events for aquatics in April 2020 or later, ensuring no impact to preparations for the Games’ operations.

“Overall, Tokyo 2020 is right on track to deliver the Games in two years’ time,” Takaya said.

“Our recent report to the IOC [International Olympic Committee] executive board was well-received, and the IOC recognized that Tokyo’s venue preparations are being carried out with an emphasis on project management and quality,” he said.

The 2020 Summer Olympics are scheduled to run from July 24 to Aug. 9.