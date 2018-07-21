Man detained in murder of decorated figure skater

Reuters, ALMATY, Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan authorities yesterday said they have detained a suspect in the murder of Olympic figure skater Denis Ten, who won bronze at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Ten, 25, was knifed during a struggle with two men he had caught trying to steal the mirrors on his car in Almaty on Thursday.

The Kazakhstani Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement that it had identified the two suspects in Ten’s murder and detained one of them.

Police released a photograph of the second suspect and said they were looking for him.

Ten finished 11th at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and four years later in Sochi became the first figure skater from Kazakhstan to win an Olympic medal.

He was then dogged by injury, but in February competed at the Pyeongchang Olympics, where he was cheered by locals because of his Korean roots. He finished 27th.

The figure skating community has mourned the loss of a talented and resilient athlete.

“Denis Ten was a great athlete and a great ambassador for his sport,” International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said on the committee’s Twitter. “A warm personality and a charming man. Such a tragedy to lose him at such a young age.”

Retired Canadian figure skater Patrick Chan, who won two silver medals in Sochi and gold in the team event in Pyeongchang, said on Twitter he was “so honored and grateful to have shared the ice” with Ten.

“He was so kind to everyone and a huge inspiration to me and so many other people,” American figure skater Adam Rippon said on Twitter. “Denis, thank you for showing us how to be a champion.”