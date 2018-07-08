Froome embarks on title defense in France

AFP, NOIRMOUTIER-EN-L’ILE, France

Chris Froome, bidding for a record-equaling fifth title, and 175 other riders yesterday set off on the first stage of the Tour de France from the island of Noirmoutier off the Atlantic coast.

Cycling fans packed the roadsides of the 201km ride to Fontenay-le-Comte, the stage looking certain to end with a sprint finish at about 2pm.

There was a festive atmosphere on the mainly coastal route, which was well marshaled by a massive police presence that organizers hope will deter fans targeting Froome, who was only cleared to race last week after long-running suspicions of doping were put to bed.

The Grand Depart for a much-awaited 21-day slog around France comes in two distinct phases.

The 105th edition set off from the Atlantic island of Noirmoutier, connected to the mainland by an enormous road bridge.

Team Sky’s Froome, his fellow riders and the organizers are all reeling from the tempestuous run-up to the Tour, which culminated on Thursday, with the four-time winner being roundly booed at the official presentation.

The Briton went as far as appealing for understanding and belief from the French public in the pages of Le Monde on Friday.

The hope is that once it starts, the focus would switch to the race, and yesterday’s run along the coast was to prove or disprove that idea.

The stage was expected to culminate in a sprint finish, with Briton Mark Cavendish targeting a 31st stage win, but winds are expected and a surprise might be in store.

“Sprinters will be advised to stay near the front if they don’t want to be caught cold,” race designer Thierry Gouvenou said.

The first nine days of racing take in the west and north of France, with tomorrow’s 35.5km team time-trial setting the agenda.

There are three other difficult stages in this section, with 10 hills on the road to Quimper on Wednesday and two ascents of the Mur de Bretagne climb the day after.

July 15 is World Cup final, with the stage set to finish 30 minutes before the kick-off in Moscow.