SPORTS BRIEFS

WORLD CUP

Pro-Kosovo revelry probed

FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri on Saturday over their pro-Kosovo goal celebrations during the match against Serbia. FIFA is also probing Serbian national team manager Mladen Krstajic for alleged statements made after Friday’s game. Disciplinary proceedings have also been opened against the Serbian FA for crowd disturbances and the display of political and offensive messages by Serbian fans, world soccer’s governing body said in a statement.

WORLD CUP

Uruguay’s Gimenez sidelined

Uruguay defender Jose Maria Gimenez is out of his country’s World Cup game against hosts Russia, which will determine who will top Group A, because of a thigh injury, officials said on Saturday. The Atletico Madrid center-half “will not be taken into account for the match ... against Russia,” the Uruguayan Football Association said in a statement. The match takes place today in Samara. Uruguay and Russia have both won their first two matches, although the hosts have a far more impressive goal difference.

BASEBALL

Kemp grand slam routs Mets

Matt Kemp’s pinch-hit grand slam blew the game open and capped a five-run eighth inning on Saturday night for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who routed the New York Mets 8-3 at Citi Field. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who was on the disabled list all month with a back injury, started for Los Angeles and allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over three innings. Mets ace Jacob deGrom (5-3) took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings. The Dodgers have won the first two games of the three-game series and eight of their last 11. The Mets have lost five straight.

US OPEN

Seedings to note pregnancies

The US Open will start considering pregnancy situations when making seedings so that players are not penalized for starting families, US Tennis Association president Katrina Adams said in a New York Times report on Saturday. The change comes after criticism of French Open officials for how they handled the case of former world No. 1 Serena Williams in her Grand Slam return last month after giving birth to a daughter in September last year. “We’re a Grand Slam and we have the right and the opportunity to seed the players according to what we feel is justified,” Adams added.

NASCAR

Haley races to first truck win

Justin Haley on Saturday night won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Gateway Motorsports Park for his first career victory, pulling away on a wild last restart. “I’ve been dreaming about this day since I was a little kid,” Haley said. The 19-year-old Haley, from Winamac, Indiana, took the lead when Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland made contact racing for the lead on a restart with seven laps to go. Haley then held off GMS Racing teammate Johnny Sauter, a four-time winner this season, on the final restart with two laps left. “I’m about to cry,” Haley said. “I raced my heart out. That’s what I’ve worked for my whole life.”