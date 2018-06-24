New talent boosts teams

AP, DALLAS

Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin went first overall to the Buffalo Sabres and Russian winger Andrei Svechnikov second to the Carolina Hurricanes in the two most predictable developments of an NHL draft that also featured some curveballs.

The Sabres taking Dahlin was automatic, since they won the draft lottery in April, and the 18-year-old on Friday wore a Buffalo Bills hat prior to the selection.

Dahlin is the second Swedish player to be taken No. 1 and the first since Mats Sundin in 1989. Sundin went on to a Hall of Fame career.

“It’s pretty crazy actually,” Dahlin said. “He’s a legend in the hockey world. It’s kind of weird, but amazing.”

The next selections brought some surprises. Montreal took Finnish center Jesperi Kotkaniemi third and Arizona went a bit off the board with center Barrett Hayton fifth, allowing high-scoring Czech winger Filip Zadina to fall to Detroit with the sixth pick.

“I wasn’t really surprised,” Kotkaniemi said. “I heard that they were looking for centers, so I hoped that they chose me.”

Red Wings general manager Ken Holland before the draft said that they were going to take the player they thought would be the best down the road.

“We’re trying to build,” Holland said. “We’re looking to acquire as much talent as we can as quickly as possible.”

Dahlin should spark the rebuilding process for Buffalo, who have missed the playoffs for seven seasons. The smooth-skating playmaker was considered the consensus first pick for more than a year.

“It’s been a long waiting,” Dahlin said. “You can’t really plan anything. Finally today I can plan my future. I love to call my new town Buffalo.”

Dahlin is to jump to the NHL right away and should help the club’s league-worst offense that contributed to its last-place finish.

Botterill and his staff met with Dahlin at the scouting combine in Buffalo and came away as impressed with the young Swede’s self-assessment as his on-ice talent.

“I think Mr Dahlin could improve pretty much 31 teams in the National Hockey League,” Botterill said. “You watch him on the ice and you’re very impressed with his hockey sense, his speed, his puck skills, but a very humble man off the ice.”

About an hour before the Sabres were on the clock, the Washington Capitals made the first trade of draft weekend by sending veteran defenseman Brooks Orpik and backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer to the Colorado Avalanche for a second-round pick.

The trade netted Washington the 47th pick, but most importantly cleared significant salary-cap space to attempt to resign pending free agent defensemen John Carlson and Michal Kempny.

Grubauer was the first domino to fall in what could be a fascinating goaltending market.

Ottawa’s Craig Anderson is reportedly available and Columbus might have to make a decision on Sergei Bobrovsky if the two-time Vezina winner is not willing to talk about a contract extension with just a year left before free agency.