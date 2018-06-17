Day two features late goals, heartbreak

AFP, ST PETERSBURG, Russia

The blockbuster clash of the day on Friday did not disappoint, as Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick denied Spain the perfect response to a turbulent week following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui in a thrilling 3-3 draw in Sochi.

Both sides are to remain confident of progressing to the knockout stages, as Iran shocked Morocco 1-0 in St Petersburg to move to the top of Group B.

In a day dominated by late goals, Jose Gimenez’s header handed Uruguay a perfect start by beating an Egypt side shorn of Mohamed Salah 1-0.

Here are four things to take away from day two:

RONALDO REIGNS

Spain’s troublesome week looked set for a much-needed win until Ronaldo curled home a sensational free-kick to cap a hat-trick and salvage Portugal a point two minutes from time.

Ronaldo had scored just three goals in his previous three World Cups, but already looks a strong favorite to win the Golden Boot, as he won then dispatched a fourth-minute penalty and took advantage of an uncharacteristic error from David de Gea to twice put Portugal in front before the break.

Diego Costa had silenced suggestions he is incompatible with Spain’s short-passing game with a double of his own, before Nacho’s wonder strike looked to have sealed the perfect debut for Fernando Hierro just two days after he was handed the job as Spain coach.

However, the five-time World Player of the Year was not to be denied when he lined up a free-kick 18m from goal before bending it over the Spanish wall and dipping perfectly into the top corner.

EGYPT NEEDS SALAH

Salah endured a miserable 26th birthday as he was forced to watch from the bench with his injured shoulder not quite recovered as Uruguay snatched all three points in Yekaterinburg.

Egypt manager Hector Cuper had said on the eve of the game Salah was “almost 100 percent sure” to feature.

However, with his side holding out against the firepower of Luis Suarez and Edison Cavani until the 89th minute, Cuper elected against risking Salah as a substitute.

With Russia thrashing Saudi Arabia, Egypt will almost certainly need to beat the hosts in St Petersburg on Tuesday to progress to the last 16.

Salah carried the Pharaohs to their first World Cup since 1990, and his quick return is paramount to avoid their tournament hopes ending prematurely.

However, Salah still had a reason to smile on his birthday, as a group of Chechen fans gifted him a 100kg cake decorated with a golden boot.

EMPTY SEAT MYSTERY

More than 5,000 people with tickets skipped the Uruguay-Egypt match, the worst-attended World Cup game in eight years.

FIFA said it is investigating why, with “no-shows” one of the factors.

Pockets of orange seats were clearly visible in the lower tiers of the arena, which has a 33,061 capacity, while the temporary stands behind the goals for Russian fans appeared to be fuller.

MOROCCO ‘CRUCIFIXION’

Morocco coach Herve Renard lamented a series of self-inflicted wounds as their return to the World Cup after a 20-year wait ended in the most heartbreaking fashion, when Aziz Bouhaddouz’s 95th minute own-goal handed Iran a 1-0 win.

The Atlas Lions dominated for the opening half hour, but failed to take their chances.

Morocco qualified on the back of six consecutive clean sheets in qualifying and they were only undone by one of their own, when a distraught Bouhaddouz threw himself at a last-ditch free-kick and bulleted the ball home at the near post.