SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

HOCKEY

Capitals receive title parade

The US capital was a sea of red on Tuesday as tens of thousands of ice hockey fans lined the streets to celebrate the city’s first major championship team in 26 years — the Stanley Cup-winning Washington Capitals. Under sunny skies, the NHL champions paraded down Constitution Avenue — accompanied by marching bands and even a few Zamboni ice resurfacing machines — to rousing cheers of “Let’s Go Caps!” The title is the first in the 44-year history of the franchise. “It’s incredible,” said Capitals fan Mark Kulkoskoi, who works in sales and marketing. “We love our hometown teams and we haven’t had a championship here in some time. This is a big deal for us.”

UNITED STATES

Global doping made a crime

Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday introduced a bill that would make it a crime to use or distribute performance-enhancing drugs while competing in international sports events. The bill is named after Grigory Rodchenkov, the Russian lab director who blew the whistle on Russian cheating at the Sochi Olympics. Penalties would include fines of up to US$250,000 for individuals and prison sentences of up to 10 years for those who make, distribute or use banned substances at international events, such as the Olympics. The bill cites the US contribution to the World Anti-Doping Agency as justification for jurisdiction over events outside US borders. Other countries, including Germany, Italy and Kenya, have similar laws. US authorities have long been hamstrung by limited legal options to prosecute doping cheats.

GOLF

Woods still the one to watch

Tiger Woods is not necessarily the man to beat at the US Open this week, but he is still the man everyone wants to see at Shinnecock Hills. The 14-times major champion on Tuesday played only nine holes, teeing off at the crack of dawn accompanied by last-start Memorial winner Bryson DeChambeau and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson. He completed his work, did a little practice, spoke to the media and left the course to return to his luxury yacht at nearby Sag Harbor before the sun was even over the yardarm. However, not before thousands of fans had taken the chance to catch a glimpse of one of sport’s most famous celebrities. “I think everyone realizes it’s different when he [Woods] turns up,” former world No. 1 Jason Day said. “I know I was like that when I first saw Tiger. I wanted to go on the putting green and putt around next to him, and stare at him.”

WORLD CUP

Hero Ronaldo backs Brazil

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo believes that it is time for his country to live up to the expectations and end their 16-year wait for a World Cup in Russia. Tite’s Brazilian squad head into the tournament as one of the favorites, and will meet Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E. “I think for me the favorite is, of course, Brazil, not just because I am Brazilian, but because Brazil are playing very well,” Ronaldo, who was the top scorer when Brazil last won the World Cup in 2002, told reporters in Moscow. “I hope Brazil can win. It’s a long time since 2002, and I think it’s time,” he said. Five-time champions Brazil are to open their campaign against Switzerland on Sunday.