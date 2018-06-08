SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Reyes to miss season

St Louis Cardinals right-hander Alex Reyes is facing a second straight lost year after needing surgery on Wednesday to reattach a tendon in his right lat. “We’ve been told by doctors they expect him to be fully recovered,” general manager Michael Girsch told reporters. Reyes, who missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, pitched in the majors for the first time in 20 months against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday last week. Girsch described the injury as “uncommon,” saying that the lat “wasn’t completely torn off, which means there was good blood flow, which means they’re very optimistic for recovery.”

BASEBALL

Phone lights pause game

Fans using their cellphone lights caused a brief delay when the Detroit Tigers were batting in the seventh inning at Fenway Park in Boston on Wednesday night. It started to grow with one out in the seventh of Boston’s 7-1 win and circled the stands, when Detroit’s Niko Goodrum took a third strike from pitcher Matt Barnes. Before Nicholas Castellanos stepped to the plate, he chatted with umpire Mike DiMuro. Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire also came out to talk with DiMuro, who walked over to Boston’s dugout. “You ever tried to hit with a light like that in your face? It’s not supposed to happen,” Gardenhire said. “The umpires should have, in my opinion, stopped it right away” Security asked fans in the center-field bleachers to stop using the phones as flash lights and play resumed. “It was kind of cool,” Boston center fielder Andrew Benintendi said.

SOCCER

Mamic handed prison time

Former Dinamo Zagreb director Zdravko Mamic on Wednesday was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for embezzlement and tax evasion over deals that included the sale of Croatia World Cup stars Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren. Mamic, 58, was not in court when judges read the verdict and sentence. He left for Bosnia-Herzegovina a day ahead of the session and called the verdict “monstrous.” The court issued an arrest warrant for Mamic, who said he would not return before the end of the appeals process.

SOCCER

Film angers Ghanian fans

Hundreds of Ghanaians on Wednesday trooped to Accra to watch alleged acts of bribery involving officials, including the head of the nation’s soccer association, captured on video demanding kickbacks. Kwesi Nyantakyi was seen in a hotel room taking a US$65,000 bribe from a supposed businessman seeking to sponsor the league for up to US$15 million over three years. When Greed and Corruption Become the Norm is the work of undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas. The scenes shown in the 6,000-capacity auditorium drew intermittent uproar from the crowd, which included business leaders, clergy, diplomats and sport administrators. The video also showed Nyantakyi offering to facilitate the award of key government contracts to the businessman on conditions that he paid kickbacks totaling US$12 million through him to top officials, including Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo. In different segments, other officials such as referees were shown accepting bribes ranging from goats to cash sums of 300 to 4,000 cedis (US$64 to US$858).