SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

Australia chief to step down

Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland yesterday announced he would stand down in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal that rattled the game. Sutherland, who has been chief executive for 17 of his 20 years with Cricket Australia, has given 12 months’ notice and is to continue in his role until a suitable replacement is found. “After nearly 20 years at Cricket Australia, the time is right,” he said.

GOLF

Selling rare club membership

China Fishery Group’s bankruptcy case enters its second anniversary this month with no resolution in sight as a key auction of its fishing assets in Peru stalls. It might have better luck selling its corporate memberships in the famed 129-year old Hong Kong Golf Club. At no less than HK$17 million (US$2.2 million) each, it might be a small price and rare chance for the territory’s golfers to own a certificate, Tony Chan at Everfine Membership Services said. “There’s a 20-year waiting list at the club for individual applications,” he said by telephone on Tuesday.

CYCLING

Impey takes overall lead

South Africa’s Daryl Impey took the overall lead in the Criterium du Dauphine on Tuesday, moving ahead of Team Sky rider Michal Kwiatkowski who crashed 2km from the finish line of the second stage. Impey’s overall time at the end of the stage between Montbrison and Belleville, France, was 8 hours, 51 minutes and 46 seconds. Kwiatkowski picked himself up and finished the stage, which left him second in the overall standings. The Pole trailed Impey by two seconds ahead of yesterday’s 35km sprint. The event is the main warm-up race for the July 7 to 29 Tour de France.

SOCCER

Escort scandal jolts Mexico

Members of Mexico’s national squad held a farewell party with about 30 prostitutes before the team traveled to Europe ahead of the World Cup, reports said on Tuesday. According to the TVNotas gossip magazine, nine members of Mexico’s World Cup squad partied with dozens of escorts at a private compound in Mexico City on Saturday last week following the team’s 1-0 win over Scotland at the Aztec Stadium. The players would not be punished because “they have not missed training,” Mexican Football Federation general secretary Guillermo Cantu said. The Mexico team is already in Copenhagen, where they are preparing for a friendly against Denmark on Saturday before heading on to Russia.

SOCCER

Argentina drops Israel match

Argentina has called off a friendly against Israel after pro-Palestinian groups protested. Argentina’s last friendly match before the World Cup in Russia was scheduled for Saturday, but a senior source at the Argentine Football Federation on Tuesday told reporters that it had been canceled. The head of the Palestinian Football Association had urged Argentina earlier this week to cancel the match. It also called on Arab soccer fans to burn posters and T-shirts of Argentina captain Lionel Messi if he participated. The cancelation of the match came hours after pro-Palestinian activists staged a demonstration in front of the sports complex in Barcelona where Argentina are preparing ahead of the World Cup.