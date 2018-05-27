SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Platini cleared of charges

Banned former UEFA president and FIFA vice president Michel Platini said he is to return to soccer after Swiss federal prosecutors confirmed he was not being charged in an investigation into possible financial wrongdoing. It is “the end of a long nightmare for my family and those close to me,” Platini said in a statement. Since September 2015, the former France midfielder had the status of “between a witness and an accused person” in criminal proceedings against then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter. No criminal case was ever opened against Platini. The evidence related to Blatter authorizing FIFA to pay Platini US$2 million in uncontracted back salary in 2011.

WORLD CUP

Brazil fans crash training

Disgruntled fans broke into a Brazil training session on Friday and some booed the national team over a lack of contact with local supporters. A few dozen even mockingly chanted “It was 7-1! It was 7-1!” in a reference to the team’s humiliation against Germany four years ago. The open training in Teresopolis was the only chance local fans had to be with Brazil players since the beginning of preparations tomorrow. Brazil gave up on their traditional pre-Cup friendly on home soil before the tournament and are to only play again on June 3 in Liverpool against Croatia. About 200 people were initially allowed inside the Granja Comary training ground, but many others broke into the venue after being stopped by police for hours at the gates. No one was injured, but the frustration was evident.

SOCCER

FIFA exec calls out sexism

FIFA secretary-general Fatma Samoura said she encountered sexism and racism when she took over the job, with some in soccer opposed to a black woman taking a senior post. The 55-year-old Senegalese was the first woman to hold a senior role at FIFA when she took over from Jerome Valcke, who was sacked in January 2016 as part of the corruption scandal fallout. She had “broken the glass ceiling” in a “male-dominated organization, [but] they are used to me now,” Samoura told the BBC. “There are people who don’t think that a black woman should be leading the administration of FIFA. It’s sometimes as simple as that. It is something we are fighting on a daily basis on the pitch,” she said. “Nobody asks a man when he takes a position if he’s competent to do the job. They just assume that he can do the job. For a woman to make her way up to the top, you need to prove every single day that you are the best fit for that position.”

CRICKET

Film to expose corruption

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched an investigation into corruption allegations made in a documentary to be aired by al-Jazeera today. The documentary allegedly uncovers a groundsman agreeing to doctor pitches for Test matches involving some of the world’s top teams. “The ICC is aware of an investigation into corruption in cricket by a news organization and as you would expect we will take the contents of the program and any allegations it may make very seriously,” it said in a statement on its Web site. The Australian yesterday reported that the documentary would allege that spot-fixers bribed the groundsman at Galle to doctor the pitch used for the 2016 second Test between hosts Sri Lanka and Australia. Last year’s Test between Sri Lanka and India at Galle was also under suspicion, while match-fixers had also targeted England’s Test at the same venue in November last year, the Australian said.