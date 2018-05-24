‘Embarrassing’ Brandi Chastain plaque to be remade

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

A bronze plaque honoring former US soccer star Brandi Chastain is to be remade after being ridiculed as “embarrassing” shortly after it was unveiled, US media reported on Tuesday.

Chastain, who created an iconic image by ripping off her jersey after scoring the winning penalty in the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup, had the plaque dedicated to her on Monday to mark her induction to the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

However, the bronze plaque, bearing little resemblance to Chastain’s likeness, left critics aghast.

“Brandi Chastain is one of the most beautiful athletes I’ve ever covered,” San Francisco Chronicle journalist Ann Killion wrote on Twitter.

“How this became her plaque is a freaking embarrassment,” Killion said, adding that the plaque made a much-derided bronze bust of Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled last year “look perfect.”

The Chastain plaque was savaged by critics on Twitter, who said the smiling image of the soccer player bore closer resemblance to former US president Jimmy Carter, baseball legend Babe Ruth and comic Mickey Rooney.

Chastain gave a diplomatic response on Tuesday when interviewed by local TV network KTVU.

“No, I didn’t feel it was a perfect representation,” Chastain said.

“But I’m not an artist. I don’t know how hard it is to make one of these things,” she added.

Chastain’s husband, Jerry Smith, said his wife was unrecognizable.

“I walked in there and I’m trying to figure out which one is Brandi,” Smith said. “I finally see her name and said: ‘Oh my gosh.’ I don’t think that looks too much like her.”

Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame president Kevin O’Brien confirmed a new plaque would be made after speaking with Chastain.

“It’s expensive, but it’s the right thing to do,” O’Brien told KTVU.