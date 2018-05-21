SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Koo voted CTBA chairman

Jeffrey Koo Jr, a major shareholder of CTBC Financial Holdings, was on Saturday elected as chairman of the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association (CTBA). Koo won 1,025 votes out of the 1,138 ballots cast by association members, becoming the 12th chairman of the baseball association since its founding in 1973. He is to replace incumbent CTBA chairman Liao Cheng-ching in July. The chairman-elect is owner of the Brothers. The CTBA is to convene another meeting on May 31 to select chief supervisors and other top officers, it said.

? SOCCER

Zidane plays son in final

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane handed a competitive debut to his son, Luca, by starting him in goal in Saturday’s final La Liga game of the season at Villarreal, making him the third member of the Zidane family to play for the Spanish giants. Zidane was expected to rest first-choice players in their last game before next Saturday’s Champions League final against Liverpool, but fielded a full-strength side against Villarreal, with the exception of the 20-year-old goalkeeper. The second-oldest of Zinedine’s four sons, Luca had only played two friendlies for Madrid’s first team, pre-season matches against an MLS all-star team and Serie A side ACF Fiorentina in August last year. Zidane’s youngest two sons, Theo and Elyaz, are part of Real’s youth set-up, creating the possibility that all four children are to follow their father in turning out for the club.

HOCKEY

Switzerland, Sweden in final

Switzerland booked their place in yesterday’s World Championship Final against reigning champions Sweden after a shock 3-2 win over Canada on Saturday. They will be up against a Swedish team in red-hot form after hammering the US 6-0 in Saturday’s earlier semi-final. Sweden led 1-0 after a cautious first period, but they left the US reeling with a three-goal salvo in the second as Patric Hornqvist and Mattias Janmark netted two goals in 11 seconds. The US will be left scratching their heads as to how Swedish goalie Anders Nilsson managed to shut them out, despite facing 41 shots during the 60 minutes. “We just made too many mistakes and they capitalized,” US captain Patrick Kane said. “They’ve got a lot of good players over there and made us pay for those mistakes. It’s gonna be tough to regroup [for the bronze medal game]... but we have to do it.”

CYCLING

Froome wins tough stage

Chris Froome on Saturday responded to his critics with a fantastic ride up Monte Zoncolan to win the 14th stage of the Giro d’Italia. Nevertheless, British compatriot Simon Yates consolidated his overall lead. Froome attacked with about 4km remaining of the tough 186km route from San Vito al Tagliamento. The four-time Tour de France champion gritted his teeth on the final curves of the iconic climb and managed to finish six seconds ahead of Yates. Domenico Pozzovivo was third, 23 seconds behind Froome, whose chances of winning the race all but ended after a difficult opening week. Froome, who dropped out of the top 10 earlier this week, moved up to fifth, although the Team Sky rider is still more than three minutes behind Yates. “We’ll take it day by day — it’s not over yet,” Froome said.