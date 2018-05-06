Laid-back Malnati secures one-shot Wells Fargo lead

AFP, MIAMI

A stress-free Peter Malnati on Friday fired a three-under-par 68 to open a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina.

The 30-year-old journeyman — ranked a lowly 673rd in the world — followed up his opening 67 on Thursday with five birdies and two bogeys to edge clear of the field at seven-under after 36 holes at the Quail Hollow Club.

Malnati, who is chasing only his second victory on the PGA Tour, attributed his smooth start to a more laid-back approach to his game.

“Honestly, the biggest thing that’s different for me this week from the last couple of years is I’m just more relaxed,” Malnati said. “I’m feeling good. I’m confident in what I’m doing and kind of been letting it show on the course, rather getting stressed out.”

However, Malnati will have little room for error over the weekend, with a chasing pack including some heavyweight rivals lurking on his shoulder.

They include Australian former world No. 1 Jason Day, who is one adrift of the lead on six-under.

Day produced a sparkling four-under-par 67 that included three birdies and a magnificent eagle-three at the par-five 10th hole, chipping in from a greenside bunker from 32 yards. A lone bogey on the 11th was the only blemish of an otherwise impressive round from the world No. 14.

Day was joined on six-under by American Aaron Wise, who repeated his first-round 68 to claim a share of second place.

England’s Paul Casey was two off the lead with South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel on five-under.

Casey shot a three-under-par 68, including four birdies and a bogey, while Schwartzel finished with a 67 following his opening 70 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy saw his chances of grabbing a third victory at Quail Hollow fade after a disastrous second round, making it a birthday to forget as he turned 29.

McIlroy had started the day firmly in the hunt after an opening 68, but the wheels came off spectacularly with a five-over-par 76.

McIlroy’s round began with an opening bogey on his first hole, and it got progressively worse. A further bogey on the fifth was offset by a birdie on the ninth, but a double-bogey on 11th saw him slide to three over for the day.

He picked up a shot with a birdie on the 12th, but three more bogeys in the closing five holes left him at two-over for the tournament, nine shots off the lead.

Tiger Woods scraped inside the cut line with a two-over-par 73 to leave himself on two-over 144.

On Friday, Woods began off the 10th tee and took bogeys at the par-four 11th and 14th holes, missing par putts of 7 feet and 8 feet.

He parred his way around until missing a four-footer to bogey the par-three sixth hole, then missed a six-foot birdie bid at seven before making his closing birdie.

Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung carded a two-under 70 to finish tied for 40th on one-under 143.

Additional reporting by staff writer