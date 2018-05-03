Benfica de Macau crush Hang Yuen 4-1

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s Hang Yuen remained winless after a 4-1 defeat to visiting Benfica de Macau in yesterday’s qualifier for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup.

Players and coaches had hoped for a good result in the final home match in Group I play, but the visitors scored two goals in each half to claim victory at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City.

Forward Chen Ching-hsuan netted in the first half for Hang Yuen, while Benfica’s Niki Torrao scored a brace and Edgar Teixeria added another goal, with an own-goal by Hang Yuen contributing to the loss.

Hang Yuen finish group play on May 16 in an away leg against North Korea’s 4.25 SC in Pyongyang.

Hang Yuen were trounced 5-1 by 4.25 in the home leg on March 14.

In other news, Taiwan yesterday lost a hotly contested match against Vietnam 1-0 as group play for the AFC Women’s Futsal Championship started in Thailand.

Vietnam had the pace and created scoring chances, but Taiwan goalkeeper Li I-chieh made several saves to maintain a clean sheet at halftime.

In the second half, defender Nguyen Thi Thanh pounced on a loose ball and fired the match’s lone goal for Vietnam.

Taiwan sought an equalizer late in the match, but were denied by Vietnam’s strong defense.

In the other Group B match, Malaysia crushed Bangladesh 7-1.

Taiwan face Malaysia tomorrow and then Bangladesh on Sunday.

Group A opened the tournament, with hosts Thailand firing on all cylinders in a 15-0 triumph over Macau, while Indonesia picked up a 2-0 victory over Hong Kong.

In domestic men’s soccer over the weekend, Tainan City thrashed National Sports Training Center 7-1 on Sunday, while Hang Yuen edged Taipower 2-1 and newcomers Taicheng Lions blanked the Royal Blues 4-0.

Three weeks into the season, Taipower are on top of the standings with 10 points from three wins, one loss and one draw, followed by Hang Yuen one point behind on three wins and one defeat.

In third are Taiwan Sport University of Taichung on seven points, followed by Tatung and Tainan City, who are tied for fourth with six points.

In domestic women’s soccer, Taiwan Mulan Football League defending champions Taichung Blue Whale displayed their dominant form once again as they thrashed Inter Taipei 5-0 at their home ground in Taichung.

It was their third consecutive five-goal outing, after opening the season by trouncing Hualien City 5-1 on April 14 and clobbering Taipei PlayOne 5-1 on April 21.