PSG coach Unai Emery leaving at end of the season

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery is leaving the club at the end of the season, the latest to pay the price for failing to lead the team to the European glory its owners crave so much.

Emery joined PSG from Sevilla two years ago on a two-year contract, which will not be extended.

He addressed the players before Friday’s training ahead of the match against En Avant de Guingamp today.

“I have told the players I’m leaving,” Emery said. “I thank president Nasser al-Khelaifi, the sporting director Antero Henrique, the supporters and all the players for these two seasons.”

Emery replaced Laurent Blanc, who was fired after failing to get PSG beyond the quarter-finals of the Champions League. He arrived with a strong reputation after guiding Sevilla to three straight Europa League titles, but he lost the league title last season and made unwanted history in the Champions League.

PSG became the first team in the Champions League to be eliminated from the knockout stage after winning the first match 4-0, losing 6-1 at Barcelona in the return leg of the last 16.

PSG failed to reach the quarter-finals again this season, beaten home and away by Real Madrid in a 5-2 aggregate loss.

There has also been talk that Neymar could leave during the off-season amid reported interest from Madrid, but Emery sought to assure supporters the Brazil striker would stay.

“PSG has got a solid project,” Emery said. “Neymar wants to improve and grow with the club.”

PSG has been reportedly linked with a move for Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who is leaving the London club after almost 22 years in charge, and with former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel.