Home / Sports
Sun, Apr 29, 2018 - Page 10　

Lee falls as Tai reaches finals

AFP, SHANGHAI

Tai Tzu-ying returns to Saina Nehwal yesterday during their singles semi-final match at the Asia Championships in Wuhan, China.

Photo: AFP

Lee Chong Wei yesterday suffered a shock defeat in the Asia Championships semi-finals, going down in straight sets to rising Japanese star Kento Momota, as Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying reached the women’s finals.

The 35-year-old, fresh from winning Commonwealth Games gold and reaching the end of one of badminton’s great careers, lost 21-19, 21-14 to the unseeded Momota.

The 23-year-old Momota will play China’s Rio 2016 Olympic champion Chen Long in today’s final in Wuhan.

Third seed Chen was an emphatic 21-16, 21-18 winner over India’s unseeded H.S. Prannoy in the other semi-final.

In the women’s draw, top seed Tai is to play China’s Chen Yufei in the final.

Tai defeated India’s former world No. 1 Saina Nehwal 27-25, 21-19 in a tight affair over 45 nervy minutes, ensuring a miserable day for India.

Chen Yufei, the sixth seed, was a comfortable 21-12, 21-13 victor over the South Korean seventh seed Sung Ji-hyun in the other semi-final clash.

This story has been viewed 185 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top