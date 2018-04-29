Lee falls as Tai reaches finals

AFP, SHANGHAI

Lee Chong Wei yesterday suffered a shock defeat in the Asia Championships semi-finals, going down in straight sets to rising Japanese star Kento Momota, as Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying reached the women’s finals.

The 35-year-old, fresh from winning Commonwealth Games gold and reaching the end of one of badminton’s great careers, lost 21-19, 21-14 to the unseeded Momota.

The 23-year-old Momota will play China’s Rio 2016 Olympic champion Chen Long in today’s final in Wuhan.

Third seed Chen was an emphatic 21-16, 21-18 winner over India’s unseeded H.S. Prannoy in the other semi-final.

In the women’s draw, top seed Tai is to play China’s Chen Yufei in the final.

Tai defeated India’s former world No. 1 Saina Nehwal 27-25, 21-19 in a tight affair over 45 nervy minutes, ensuring a miserable day for India.

Chen Yufei, the sixth seed, was a comfortable 21-12, 21-13 victor over the South Korean seventh seed Sung Ji-hyun in the other semi-final clash.