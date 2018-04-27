DeBrusk scores two as Bruins rally late for Game 7 victory

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Boston forward Jake DeBrusk on Wednesday scored his second goal in a four-goal third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs suffered another Game 7 playoff collapse against the Bruins.

American DeBrusk delivered on offense as the Bruins rallied to stun the Maple Leafs 7-4 and punch their ticket to the second round of the NHL playoffs.

This is the second time in five years the Bruins have sent the Leafs crashing out of the post-season by erasing a third-period deficit.

In the 2013 playoffs, the Maple Leafs led the Bruins 4-1 late in Game 7 and wound up losing in overtime after Boston scored four unanswered goals.

There were a handful of players on each team on Wednesday who played in that 2013 contest.

DeBrusk, 21, was not one of them. He scored his second goal 5 minutes, 25 seconds into the third, outskating Toronto defenseman Jake Gardiner and getting a shot off that snuck through the legs of Danish goaltender Frederik Andersen.

DeBrusk, the son of former NHL player Louie DeBrusk, also tied the game 1-1 in the first period in front of a crowd of 17,500 at TD Garden.

“That was amazing,” Bruins alternate captain Patrice Bergeron said of Jake DeBrusk’s performance. “I have talked all year long about our young guys. They are special kids. Jake looked like a veteran for Game 7.”

Tuukka Rask stopped 20 of 24 shots for Boston, who are to play the Tampa Bay Lightning in another best-of-seven Eastern Conference series starting tomorrow.