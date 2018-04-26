Hang Yuen extend losing streak with defeat to Hwaebul

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s Hang Yuen FC last night engaged in a tough battle with North Korea’s Hwaebul SC, losing 1-0 in their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifier in New Taipei City.

The two sides were scoreless at halftime, with Hang Yuan still clinging to the hope of clawing out a win, but they could not capitalize on their chances, while Hwaebul midfielder Jon Chung-il scored in the 79th minute to grab the victory for the North Korean side.

Only the top finishers in Group I — which also includes Benfica de Macau and 4.25 SC, another North Korean club — are to advance to the playoff round of the championship.

Hang Yuen are winless, having suffered four losses in four matches, and sit at the bottom of Group I, while 4.25 SC top the group with three wins from three matches.

For their final group match, Hang Yuen are to host Benfica de Macau at their home ground, Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City, on Wednesday next week.

In Asia, top teams compete in the top-level AFC Champions League, while Hang Yuen and other second-tier clubs spar in the AFC Cup, the secondary Asian club soccer tournament.

INDIAN COMPETITION

Separately, Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA) officials announced that Taiwan’s men’s national squad has been invited to the Hero Intercontinental Cup in India, which opens on June 1.

In the four-team tournament organized by the All India Football Federation, Taiwan is to face the national teams from New Zealand, South Africa and India.

National team head coach Gary White confirmed that Taiwan has accepted the invitation and would definitely take part, adding that preparations are under way.

The team is looking forward to the tournament, because it would be a good test for the squad’s players, White said, adding that he could evaluate players in foreign clubs or in Taiwan’s local soccer league.

Taiwan has made a dramatic leap in FIFA’s world rankings to 121st place, CTFA officials said, adding that it has been a positive development that has revived local fans’ interest and players have made good progress.

The Hero Intercontinental Cup would be an excellent opportunity to test the national team against sides that Taiwan only rare encounters in East Asia, with South Africa ranked by FIFA at 72nd, India at 97th and New Zealand at 133rd, they added.