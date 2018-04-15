SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASKETBALL

Joe Tsai buys Nets stake

Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov has sold a 49 percent stake in the Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Joe Tsai, the executive vice chairman and cofounder of the Alibaba Group, the NBA team said in a statement. Prokhorov is to continue to be the team’s controlling owner through Onexim Sports and Entertainment Holding, and the sale would not affect its day-to-day management or basketball operations, the statement added.

FOOTBALL

Seahawks shun Kaepernick

The Seattle Seahawks are signing a quarterback to understudy starter Russell Wilson, but it is not Colin Kaepernick. The Seahawks are signing free agent Stephen Morris, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday citing a source close to the situation. The news comes one day after it was reported the Seahawks rescinded a workout invitation to Kaepernick after he reportedly would not say whether he plans to continue kneeling in protest during the US national anthem. Morris was first signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014, but has never taken a live regular-season snap in stints with Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Washington.

DIVING

Vincent into final despite fall

South African diver Julia Vincent said it was a “work of God” that she reached yesterday’s women’s 3m springboard’ final at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia despite embarrassingly falling off the board during the preliminaries. Vincent suffered the humiliation of slipping off the springboard and into the water on her third dive, receiving a “no score” from the judges. Yet, she somehow still made the final in 11th place out of 15. “I’m in. Honestly, that’s a work of God. I genuinely thought I was out,” Vincent said. “When I saw my name, I was speechless. I’ve just got to do better tonight.” Vincent said she was not sure how she came off the springboard. “I didn’t feel nervous, I felt confident going into the dive. Sometimes you’ll just make a small mistake and it will put you right off,” she said.

SOCCER

Matildas secure World Cup

Australia coach Alen Stajcic hailed his team’s spirit and unity as they fought back to gain a late 1-1 draw with Japan on Friday to qualify for the finals of next year’s Women’s World Cup. Reigning Asian Women’s Player of the Year Sam Kerr scored with just four minutes remaining to earn the Matildas the point they need to advance to the finals in France alongside the Japanese as both nations progressed to the semi-finals of the Women’s Asian Cup. “Thankfully we’ve got great character in our team and great spirit,” Stajcic said. “We fought until the end, until we got that goal back. Not only is there good skill, good fitness and good speed in our team, there’s also good team spirit and the will to fight to the end, so I’m really proud of the group for that quality that we have.” Mizuho Sakaguchi had given the Japanese the lead in the 63rd and a win for Asako Takakura’s side coupled with a victory for South Korea over Vietnam in the day’s other game would have seen the Australians pushed into a World Cup playoff with the Philippines, but Kerr struck in the 86th minute to ensure Australia join Japan, China and Thailand as four of Asia’s five qualifiers, with the South Koreans taking on the Philippines tomorrow for the final berth. “Since we became a new team I have spoken with our players about Nadeshiko pride and I think we showed it today, but still it’s not enough,” Takakura said.