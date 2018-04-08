Ohtani homers in third straight game, matches Babe Ruth

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani on Friday continued his assault on the record books, becoming the first Los Angeles Angels rookie to homer in each of his first three home games.

The 23-year-old phenomenon is living up to the hype, crushing a fastball from pitcher Daniel Gossett 449 feet over the center-field wall as the Angels rallied to beat the Oakland A’s 13-9 at Angels Stadium.

His second-inning blast reduced Oakland’s lead to 6-1.

Ohtani homered off Cleveland Indians Josh Tomlin on Tuesday and reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber on Wednesday.

The left-handed slugger also flied out in the fourth inning, earned a bases-loaded walk in the fifth and ground out in the seventh.

He is now seven for 16 with three home runs and six RBIs in his first four starts at designated hitter.

Ohtani, who throws right-handed when he pitches, is scheduled to make his second Major League Baseball start on the mound today against the A’s.

He is the first player to hit three home runs between a pair of pitching starts since Babe Ruth in 1919.