Hurricanes rally to break Sharks’ hearts

AFP, NAPIER, New Zealand

A last-gasp conversion deep into extra-time yesterday gave the Wellington Hurricanes a 38-37 victory over the Coastal Sharks in Napier, New Zealand, denying the South African side back-to-back wins in New Zealand.

The Sharks were up 37-31 with 90 seconds to go and appeared poised for victory, but the Hurricanes maintained possession and Ngani Laumape’s try made it 37-36.

Pivot Ihaia West, standing in for the injured Beauden Barrett, then coolly slotted the conversion six minutes after the full-time siren.

It capped a pulsating match in which the lead changed five times as both teams left nothing in the tank.

Both sides scored four tries, with braces for Hurricanes center Laumape and Sharks winger Lukhanyo Am.

“That was bloody tough: they’re a quality outfit and we made it really hard on ourselves at times,” Hurricanes skipper Brad Shields said.

“That last six minutes, I’m really proud of the way we stayed composed and patient, he said. “We knew we had to chase the game at the end and we left it a bit late.”

The Sharks showed the same flair displayed in last Saturday’s 63-40 win over the Auckland Blues, but conceded 15 penalties.

Four of the infringements came after the 80-minute siren, allowing the Hurricanes to keep possession and set up Laumape’s match-winner on the right wing.

“I’m disappointed and I don’t know how the rest of the guys feel,” Sharks captain Ruan Botha said.

“A few of the calls didn’t go our way, but hats off to the Hurricanes, they stuck in right to the end and got a victory,” he said.