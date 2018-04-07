Reigning SBL champions crash out

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Basketball fans are expected to pack Changhua County Stadium for the SBL playoff series semi-finals today, as passions are running high after defending champions the Dacin Tigers were eliminated earlier this week.

As the top two finishers in the regular season, the Yulon Dinos and Pauian Archiland are the odds-on favorites to advance into the final, but the upset series win by the Fubon Braves over the reigning champions showed that anything can happen when the battle heats up.

The Dinos, who finished the season in first place, are hosting the Fubon Braves at 7pm, while second-placed Archiland take on Kinmen Kaoliang at 9pm.

The Dacin Tigers crashed out after the Braves claimed two wins earlier this week to wrap up their first-round playoff series.

Fans and coaches gave credit for the victories to control guard Joseph Lin, the younger brother of NBA player Jeremy Lin, but he also had plenty of help from his teammates.

On Wednesday, Joseph Lin netted 27 points, the highest scorer in the game, while forward Chang Chung-hsien added 22 points as the Fubon Braves triumphed 94-85 in overtime.

Joseph Lin produced a double-double performance, finishing with 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists.

Then in Thursday’s decider Joseph Lin was outstanding again, with the team-high 18 points, and was among four Fubon players scoring in double digits in the 77-69 victory which eliminated the Tigers.

Tigers forward Su I-chieh scored 22 points in that game, while Indian-Canadian center Sim Bhullar finished his season with a double-double of 16 points and 22 rebounds.

“We played together in a collective team effort tonight, so we were able to seize this crucial win,” Joseph Lin said. “This is my third time playing in the SBL playoffs, so I have more experience and have good confidence. I will take on this confidence and winning attitude into the next round of matches.”

In Wednesday’s other first-round clash, Kinmen Kaoliang trounced Taiwan Beer 94-60 to wrap up their series and advance to a semi-final series for the first time.

Kinmen forward Chang Wen-ping produced the goods with 26 points, but teammate Peter Ramos, the side’s big Puerto Rican center, went one better, scoring 27 points and 16 rebounds.