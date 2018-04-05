SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

COMMONWEALTHS

England incorrectly listed

A 130-page program for the Commonwealth Games has accidentally listed England as an African country. The program, which includes profiles on the 71 Games nations, labels England’s capital as “Banjul” with a population of 2 million. Banjul is the capital city of The Gambia. A spokeswoman for Goldoc, the company responsible for running this year’s Games, has apologized for a formatting error in the official program. “Goldoc is aware of a formatting error in the England team overview section of the official GC2018 program. The formatting error occurred when The Gambia was reinstated back in to the Commonwealth and subsequently the Games only a few weeks ago,” the company said.

COMMONWEALTHS

Games hit by assault case

The Commonwealth Games were yesterday hit by an indecent assault case as Australian police investigated a Mauritian athlete’s complaint of “inappropriate touching” by a team official. Queensland state police said they had launched a criminal probe after a complaint was made overnight. Mauritian media said chef de mission Kaysee Teeroovengadum had been accused of the offense and had stepped down, but that he remained on the Gold Coast, the Games’ host city. “The Queensland Police Service is currently investigating a complaint in relation to an allegation of assault of an aggravated nature involving an athlete and an official from the Mauritius team,” Deputy Queensland Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski told reporters.

RUGBY UNION

Folau post sparks outrage

Australia outside back Israel Folau has sparked outrage with a comment on social media suggesting that gay people would be condemned to “hell” unless they “repent” for their sins. Folau’s post was deleted, but the screen-grab was shared on social media. Folau made the comment on Instagram in reply to another user who asked what was “gods plan” for gay people. “HELL... Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God,” Folau wrote. The comment triggered a torrent of criticism from social media users on his account, though he was also supported for his stance by some.

CRICKET

South Africa to tour Sri Lanka

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have confirmed a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in July along with five one-day Internationals (ODI) that would provide preparation for next year’s World Cup in England and Wales. The first Test will be played in Galle and the second in Colombo, followed by the five ODIs that start on July 29 in Dambulla. There is also to be a single Twenty20 International played in Colombo on Aug. 14. The original tour schedule reportedly had involved three Tests, but Sri Lanka Cricket asked for one of these to be replaced by an extended limited overs series that is more commercially viable. “This will be a very important tour for us,” CSA acting chief executive Thabang Moroe said in a statement. “We have a lot of exciting, young players coming into our side in all three formats and, with so much of our international cricket being played on the sub-continent these days it is important they get used to those conditions as soon as possible.”