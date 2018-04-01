SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASKETBALL

NBA tattoo lawsuit to proceed

A federal judge on Friday rejected a request by the maker of the popular NBA 2K video game series to dismiss a lawsuit over its depiction in the game of tattoos belonging to LeBron James and other National Basketball Association stars. US District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan said she needed a better understanding of how Take-Two Interactive Software Inc’s flagship game is “generally played,” before deciding whether its “realistic” depiction of tattoos licensed by Solid Oak Sketches LLC amounted to fair use. Solid Oak is seeking damages for the depiction of tattoos belonging to James, Eric Bledsoe and Kenyon Martin, for which it owns copyright registrations. Swain said that before deciding whether Take-Two committed copyright infringement, she wanted to know how the “average lay observer” would see the tattoos while playing the game, and how prominent the tattoos actually were.

SOCCER

Wilkins ‘fights for life’

Former England captain and Chelsea, Manchester United and AC Milan midfielder Ray Wilkins was fighting for his life on Friday following a heart attack, with his wife telling British media: “It’s very, very bad.” Wilkins, 61, is understood to have fallen and hit his head after his heart stopped. He has been placed in an induced coma at a London hospital. “He is not in a good state at all, I’m afraid. He’s critically ill,” Wilkins’ wife Jackie told The Mirror newspaper. Wilkins played 84 times for England, captaining his country 10 times between 1976 and 1986. His playing career also took him to Paris Saint-Germain, Glasgow Rangers and Queen’s Park Rangers. “The thoughts of everybody at Chelsea Football Club are with Ray Wilkins and his family tonight. Keep fighting Ray, you have our love and support,” a statement on the Chelsea Twitter feed said.

GOLF

Park eagles to lead ANA

Park Sung-hyun eagled the par-four 15th hole en route to an “awesome” eight-under-par 64 and a share of the second-round clubhouse lead at the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California on Friday. South Korean Park, the US Women’s Open champion, joined Swede Pernilla Lindberg at 12-under 132 on another morning of ideal conditions at Mission Hills. Lindberg, the first round leader, followed her opening 65 with a bogey-free 67. The leading duo had a substantial five-shot advantage over Englishwomen Jodi Ewart Shadoff (67) and Charley Hull (68) and American Amy Olson (68) with half the field back in the clubhouse. Self-coached Park said she had not even been aware of her score. “I just was so focused on my game today,” she told reporters.

BASEBALL

MLB players 29% foreign

Major League Baseball started the season with its most players born in Puerto Rico since 2011. Nineteen players on opening-day rosters were born in the US territory, an increase of three from last year, the commissioner’s office said on Friday. The overall percentage of players born outside the 50 states was 29 percent, down from last year’s record 29.8 percent figure. The Dominican Republic led with 84, down from 93 last year. Venezuela was next with 74, followed by Puerto Rico, Cuba (17), Mexico (11), Japan (eight), Canada and South Korea (six each), and Colombia and Curacao (five apiece). Australia, Brazil, Nicaragua and Panama had three apiece. Taiwan, Aruba, Germany, Lithuania, Netherlands, South Africa, and the US Virgin Islands each had one.