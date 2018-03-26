Chen avenges Olympic flop with world title

AP, ASSAGO, Italy

Nathan Chen’s redemption is complete.

While all of his top competitors fell, the 18-year-old Chen on Saturday completed six quadruple jumps in the free program to become the first US winner of the men’s World Figure Skating Championships since 2009.

For the rest, it was a fall-a-thon: 14 sprawls, splats and tumbles among five competitors as they attempted the almighty quad. There were three falls by silver medalist Shoma Uno of Japan, who matched his Olympic silver, and two by Mikhail Kolyada of Russia, who took bronze.

Skating last, Chen said he knew the others made mistakes — although not how bad — giving him the freedom to attempt six quads, knowing he had room for error.

After his woeful Olympic short program put the podium out of reach, Chen said at the worlds: “I just wanted to redeem myself in the short and try to maintain what I did in the long.”

He did better than that. He finished first in the short.

Then in the free, he completed six quadruples, with minor deductions for stepping out of the quadruple salchow, to score 219.46 in the free for an overall total of 321.40. In his Olympic free program, he attempted six triples, completing five cleanly. That earned him an Olympic record 215.08 points.

“I learned so much more from making those mistakes in both short programs than if I would have skated better,” Chen said. “’Having that experience will propel me in the future better than if I had done the short program better.”

Uno, the only Olympic medalist to show up at the worlds, finished nearly 50 points behind Chen.

Uno stunned the crowd when he fell on an opening quad loop and circled around for another fall on a quad flip. The final fall came on a quad toe, but with the crowd urging him on, he finished strong with a quad toe in combination and two more combinations as Puccini’s Turandot intoned the famed refrain vincero, (“I will win.”)

“I did not give up,” said Uno, who injured his right foot after the Olympics due to an ill-fitting boot.

Skating to an Elvis Presley medley, Kolyada fell on his opening quad lutz and a quad toe, hitting just one of his quadruple attempts. He showed his disappointment by pointing to his head as he waited for his marks to go up: 185.27 in the free for a total of 272.32.

The generally chaotic programs to some reflected the long skating season, which started in September last year, and the pressure of turning around quickly for a major international championship, but the medal winners all said they had enough turnaround time and would compete again in an Olympic-year worlds as long as one was scheduled.

The International Skating Union is considering other rule changes at its next congress in June, which could effect how the skaters plan their programs and the frequency of quads. Proposals include shortening the long program and limiting the number of quads that can be repeated.