Former coach urges unity as fans call for soccer boycott

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A former national soccer team head coach yesterday urged fans to support the national team in tomorrow’s international match against Singapore, as angry fans called for a boycott of the game over the dismissal of a player.

Taiwan are hosting Singapore at the Taipei Municipal Stadium at 7pm for the final round in Group E of 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualification.

Both sides suffered three defeats and were eliminated, while Bahrain and Turkmenistan each had three wins and advanced from the group.

Chinese Taipei Football Association officials yesterday canceled an autograph session at the stadium due to fans’ discontent over the association’s dismissal of English-Taiwanese player Tim Chow from the national squad.

Head coach Gary White and officials on Thursday last week dismissed Chow, who plays for the Scottish Premiership club Ross County and had arrived in Taiwan a few days earlier to play for the national team.

However, there were misunderstandings between Chow and White on schedules and other arrangements, and disputes were being contested by both sides.

Some fans expressed anger at what they said was “unfair treatment and humiliation” of Chow by the association and White.

The fans had called for protests at tomorrow’s match and yesterday’s autograph session, prompting the officials to cancel the event.

The fans also urged people to boycott tomorrow’s game and called on ticket holders to return their tickets.

“Chow has his personal schedule, which rendered him unable to comply with the national squad’s training sessions,” the association said in a statement. “Regrettably, Chow will not be included in the roster at this time.”

Chow also released a statement through his lawyer and agent, saying he is prepared and ready to play for Taiwan should the association and White change their mind.

Chow on Saturday attended a soccer academy run by former national player Chen Hsin-an and affiliated with Chelsea to give lessons to young players at Taipei’s Dajia Riverside Park.

Former national team head coach Chen Kuei-jen yesterday in a message urged fans to support the national team.

“Higher officials have to deal with the disputes, with each side speaking out, but we all must show up for Tuesday’s game to cheer on the hard-working players who represent our nation. Taiwan soccer needs us all to unite together to support the national squad to victory,” Chen said.