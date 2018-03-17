Ireland out to exploit England woes with Grand Slam finish in London

AP, LONDON

Twickenham Stadium was scheduled to stage a fitting finale today. Home side England and Ireland in a Grand Slam showdown featuring the teams who have shared the last four Six Nations.

Instead, England has come home from Scotland and France stripped of their crown.

Ireland rule undefeated and come to Twickenham attempting to cap their coronation by securing only a third ever Grand Slam, on St Patrick’s Day to boot.

Usually, it is England shooting for the Grand Slam, four times just since 2011. Twice they were denied in Dublin, including last year.

That defeat by 13-9, a margin which flattered England, prevented them from two rare feats: Consecutive Grand Slams plus a record 19th successive test win for a tier one team.

The state of both teams suggests that England is unlikely get it back. Consecutive losses in Edinburgh and Paris have showed up a side whose progress stalled last year and is diminishing this year.

England has been ill-disciplined, shoddy, clueless, predictable, still needy for an openside flanker and attracting nothing but trouble.

The heave-ho was as assertive as Ireland has been at the breakdown, the source of victory these days.

In beating France, Italy, Wales and Scotland, Ireland have been efficient at cleaning out the rucks, slowing down opposition ball and drawing penalties.

The likes of Dan Leavy, captain Rory Best, Cian Healy and James Ryan have muscled up defensively and disrupted opponents.

However, perhaps most surprisingly, inside center Bundee Aki led Ireland’s contributions at rucks against Scotland last weekend. He was first to a breakdown 16 times and had a positive effect on half of them.

Then again, Aki, lock Ryan, wing Jacob Stockdale and prop Andrew Porter have fit seamlessly into Ireland’s setup in their first championship and proved their test credentials.

Notably, Stockdale is the first player in 104 years to score multiple tries in three straight Six Nations games.

It has helped that Ireland has played to a blueprint. Control ball and territory, expertly kick and chase, wear down opponents and finish strong.

Everyone bar Italy has had to make more than 200 tackles. Italy made less because their defense was not up to par.

Twickenham, where Ireland have not won since 2010, holds less fear for them than failing to pull off the Grand Slam.

“We don’t want to wake up on Sunday being happy [as champions], but sad as well,” Ireland No. 8 CJ Stander said. “We’ve got an opportunity and we want to take it, but we know it’s not going to be easy.”