Treble-winning teen Titmus says she will get faster

Reuters, SYDNEY

Australian teenager Ariarne Titmus has a simple message for her competitors in the pool at next month’s Commonwealth Games — she is only going to get faster.

The 17-year-old has qualified in three events for the April 4 to April 15 multisport event on the Gold Coast, Australia, after she completed a rare treble at the Australian trials this week.

Titmus became the first Australian woman in 14 years — and just the sixth overall — to win the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle events at the trials when she took the longest event with a personal best of 8 minutes, 20.08 seconds.

It was the second fastest 800m freestyle swum this year and not far behind Jessica Ashwood’s Australian record of 8 minutes, 18.14 seconds from 2016.

American Katie Ledecky, who will not be at the Games, holds the world record of 8 minutes, 4.79 seconds.

“I was pretty close to the [Australian] record,” Titmus said. “I thought I’d be a bit closer, I was probably aiming for the 8 minute, 18 seconds mark.”

“It was a good swim, but I want to go faster. I obviously have some things to work on leading into the Games, so it’s something I can look forward to,” she said.

“I’m really happy I’m on the team now and I get to do those three swims. I worked hard for this, so I’m pretty happy,” she added.