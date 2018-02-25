Home / Sports
Sun, Feb 25, 2018 - Page 10　

Woods behind; Lovemark, List lead at Honda Classic

AP, PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida

Tiger Woods plays his tee shot on Friday on the 18th hole in the second round of the Honda Classic at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Photo: AFP

Even with a tee shot into the water for another double bogey, Tiger Woods could see the big picture in the PGA Honda Classic in Florida.

Luke List delivered a round not many others found possible in such difficult conditions on Friday, a four-under 66 that gave him a share of the lead with Jamie Lovemark (69). They were at three-under 137.

So bunched were the scores that Woods was four shots out of the lead and four shots from last place among the 76 players who made the cut at five-over 145.

He has plenty of company — Tommy Fleetwood scratched out a 68 and was one shot out of the lead along with Webb Simpson (72), Russell Henley (70) and Rory Sabbatini (69).

Woods overcame a sluggish start and holed a 25-foot birdie putt on No. 9 to make the turn at one-under for his round, and leaving him two shots out of the lead.

He twice missing birdie putts from inside 10 feet at No. 10 and No. 12, around a 12-foot par save.

Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung is in 24th position.

Additional reporting by staff writer

This story has been viewed 82 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top