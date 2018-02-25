Woods behind; Lovemark, List lead at Honda Classic

AP, PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida

Even with a tee shot into the water for another double bogey, Tiger Woods could see the big picture in the PGA Honda Classic in Florida.

Luke List delivered a round not many others found possible in such difficult conditions on Friday, a four-under 66 that gave him a share of the lead with Jamie Lovemark (69). They were at three-under 137.

So bunched were the scores that Woods was four shots out of the lead and four shots from last place among the 76 players who made the cut at five-over 145.

He has plenty of company — Tommy Fleetwood scratched out a 68 and was one shot out of the lead along with Webb Simpson (72), Russell Henley (70) and Rory Sabbatini (69).

Woods overcame a sluggish start and holed a 25-foot birdie putt on No. 9 to make the turn at one-under for his round, and leaving him two shots out of the lead.

He twice missing birdie putts from inside 10 feet at No. 10 and No. 12, around a 12-foot par save.

Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung is in 24th position.

Additional reporting by staff writer