Lee storms to share of Thailand lead

AP, CHONBURI, Thailand

Three-time tour winner Minjee Lee of Australia yesterday finished with a superb eagle putt to be among the four leaders after day one of the Honda LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club.

Lee sank a 45-foot putt on the 18th hole to card a six-under-par 66 to share a one-shot lead with 2016 champion Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda and local hope Moriya Jutanugarn.

“I just hit the collar. I didn’t know if I was going to have enough. Such a big break there. I’m glad it caught the hole,” Lee said. “It’s a second-shot golf course. Your approaches are really important and obviously being in the right spots with the undulation. And if you have a hot putter that’s going to help.”

Lee earlier this month won the Victorian Open near Melbourne and last week opened her LPGA Tour account this year at the Women’s Australian Open, finishing fifth.

Thompson, who won this event in 2016 by six shots with a 20-under total and tied for fourth last year, started her latest round in style with an eagle followed by a birdie, only to bogey the third hole. She shot four more birdies.

“It definitely helps to get that kind of start, but I was just trying to keep that momentum and not get ahead of myself,” Thompson said.

Her compatriot Korda had a roller-coaster round that featured eagles on the first and 17th holes, five birdies, a double-bogey on the sixth and two bogeys.

Moriya was the only player among the leading group to end the day without a bogey.

“I had a good start today, it was better than I expected,” said Moriya, who finished seventh last year.

She is trying to become the first Thai winner of the tournament.

Two-time champion Amy Yang and world No. 2 Park Sung-hyun were among six players on five-under.

Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun and Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung of the US both carded one-over 73s to finish in a group of 10 sharing 47th place.

Additional reporting by staff writer