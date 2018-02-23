Gisin denies Shiffrin gold in alpine combined

AFP, PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin yesterday consigned American Mikaela Shiffrin to silver after storming to victory in the Olympic women’s alpine combined.

Gisin, third-fastest after the opening downhill, displayed nerves of steel in the slalom to clock an aggregate time of 2 minutes, 20.90 seconds.

“It’s amazing to be on the podium with two such amazing skiers,” Gisin said. “I knew I’d have to deliver the slalom of my life to have a chance to get that gold medal.”

Shiffrin, who won the giant slalom gold in Pyeongchang, but could only finish fourth in her favored slalom, was almost a second back, while another Swiss racer, Wendy Holdener, claimed bronze.

Lindsey Vonn, leader in the downhill, failed to finish the slalom.

“It’s a nice way to end the Olympics,” Shiffrin said of her second medal. “I started off with a bang, and ending with a medal on the podium is really cool.”

“I came into these Olympics knowing I could be a medal threat in multiple disciplines,” she added. “After the gold in the giant slalom, I was really hopeful and positive. Then I had a tougher day in the slalom, but it still feels good though.”

The race had been billed as a rare showdown between the past and future of women’s alpine skiing, but Gisin proved to be the fly in the ointment in the clash between 33-year-old Vonn and 22-year-old Shiffrin.

The combined, the last individual ski race of the Pyeongchang Winter Games, was their only head-to-head matchup in South Korea.

Shiffrin skipped the downhill after the combined was brought forward a day and Vonn, battling back from a raft of injuries, missed the technical events to focus on the super-G and downhill.

The pair rarely compete against each other on the World Cup circuit because of their preferred specialties, but there was still a feeling that the baton has been passed.

Vonn, who has the most World Cup victories by a female skier (81), is closing in on Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 86 World Cup wins and has pledged to ski until she breaks that mark.

“I knew I had to risk everything,” said Vonn, who won downhill bronze. “I used to win slaloms, but now my body doesn’t cooperate with me as much as I would like.”

Shiffrin has already racked up 41 World Cup victories and could realistically target not only that record, but also many more Olympic and world championship medals.