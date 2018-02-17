Irritated Caroline Wozniacki advances

AFP, DOHA

An irritated world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki on Thursday progressed to the Qatar Open quarter-finals in a feisty match where she complained and apparently mocked her opponent Monica Niculescu’s grunting.

The Australian Open champion won 7-5, 6-1 against the Romanian — who had knocked out Maria Sharapova in a previous round — but was visibly agitated in the ninth game of the first set, complaining her opponent was making noises as the Dane was about to hit the ball.

Wozniacki was so upset about the sounds coming from the other side of the net that she complained to French umpire Emmanuel Joseph.

“It isn’t in the rule book that you are not allowed to grunt when the opposing player hits?” microphones caught her asking Joseph.

The umpire said he thought everything was “regular,” but Wozniacki added: “It’s the only way she can win.”

She then mimicked the grunts.

Afterward she complained that her opponent was “a player that tries to get into your head.”

She also told Danish TV that her opponent had used “unfair methods.”

“[I] just tried to let him know to pay attention to her grunting because she’ll hit the ball, and two seconds later when the ball is on my side and I’m right about to hit, she’ll start grunting and make a noise, and she will change the grunt according to what she feels like,” the Dane told reporters.

Asked if she thought her opponent was grunting deliberately, Wozniacki responded: “I think that she didn’t do it in the second set, so...”

The spat overshadowed a relatively routine victory for the 27-year-old.

She was next due to play former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber in the last eight yesterday.

The German came from a set down to beat Johanna Konta 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.

The woman Wozniacki beat in Melbourne, Simona Halep, is also through after beating Anastasija Sevastova 6-4, 6-3, keeping alive the possibility of a replay of the Australian Open final.

Halep shrugged off concerns about an ankle injury which had kept her out of action since Melbourne going into the match.

She seemed relatively untroubled, breaking her opponent’s serve late in each set to advance to the last eight.

“I’m really glad that I could finish it in two sets and play like I played,” Halep said.

The world No 2 was due to play 18-year-old qualifier Catherine Bellis in the last eight after the American beat defending champion and world No. 5 Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

It was the first time the teenager had beaten anyone ranked in the top five.

“I think it’s definitely a milestone. It’s great,” Bellis said.

Garbine Muguruza, the world No. 4, breezed through beating Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-4 and was due to play France’s Caroline Garcia.

A resurgent Petra Kvitova beat world No. 3 Elina Svitolina 6-4, 7-5 to set up a quarter-final clash with another top-10 player, Germany’s Julia Goerges.

In the second round of the doubles, seventh seeds Chan Hao-ching of Taiwan and Yang Zhaoxuan of China fell to a 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 loss to Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia.

Additional reporting by staff writer