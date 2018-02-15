SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Darvish signs with Cubs

The Chicago Cubs held off strong competition to sign highly rated Japanese free-agent pitcher Yu Darvish on a six-year contract, the 2016 World Series champions announced on Tuesday. Four-time All Star Darvish last season notched a 10-12 record and a 3.86 earned run average in a combined 31 starts for the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers, helping the latter reach the World Series. Media reports say that the deal for Darvish is worth about US$126 million. “I’m honored to be part of such a wonderful organization,” Darvish told a news conference. “My priority in selecting a team was [one] that has a great chance of winning the World Series, and the Cubs obviously have more than a great chance.”

BASEBALL

Ohtani to stick with pitching

Japanese standout Shohei Ohtani, a threat on the mound or in the batter’s box, is to initially focus as a pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, manager Mike Scioscia said on Tuesday. “He’s going to get the most looks as a pitcher,” Scioscia told reporters as Ohtani prepares for his first spring training in the MLB. “If he can pitch to his capabilities, that will always influence your team more than what he would do hitting, but that’s not to say he won’t have a chance to be a difference-maker on the offensive end, too.”

SOCCER

No-fan ban for Nacional

Nacional de Montevideo have received a three-match no-fan ban after some of their supporters mocked Chapecoense over the plane crash in 2016 that wiped out most of the Brazilian club’s squad. The South American soccer confederation (Conmebol) made the ruling on Tuesday after Nacional fans sang songs and made gestures at Chapecoense’s stadium during a Copa Libertadores game on Jan. 31. The Brazilian club asked Conmebol to throw Nacional out of the competition, but the confederation instead banned the Uruguayan club’s fans from their next three games in the competition and fined the club US$80,000.

HOCKEY

Seattle applies for team

Seattle’s application to become the NHL’s 32nd team arrived at the league office on Tuesday, along with a US$10 million down payment. The next step toward Seattle getting a team will be the NHL reviewing the application before recommending it to the board of governors, the Sports Network’s Pierre Lebrun said. The expansion fee was set at US$650 million — US$150 million more than what Bill Foley paid to establish the Vegas Golden Knights. The earliest the team could begin playing is the 2020-2021 season.

AUSTRALIAN RULES

Transgender player admitted

The Australian Football League has agreed to let a transgender player participate in the nation’s second-tier state women’s competition while the governing body considers its gender diversity policy for the national league. Hannah Mouncey in October last year lost her bid to take part in the national draft, barring her from this year’s elite-level season. The league ruled her out due to the advantage her physical strength and stamina would have over opponents in the newly formed semi-professional competition, but left the door ajar for this year’s draft as it finalizes its gender diversity policy.