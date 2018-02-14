Sharapova crashes out in Qatar Open in the first round

AFP, DOHA

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova on Monday suffered a shock defeat in the first round of the Qatar Open, dumped out in three sets by outsider Monica Niculescu.

The Romanian, ranked No. 92 in the world, 51 places behind the Russian, won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

In a match lasting more than two and a half hours, Sharapova hit 52 unforced errors as opposed to just 17 from Niculescu.

Sharapova also struggled to get to grips with the 30-year-old Niculescu’s distinctive style, which relies heavily on a sliced forehand.

The former world No. 1, twice a winner in Doha, had been given a wildcard into the draw and was one the tournament’s major attractions.

“I did a good job of winning the longer rallies, even though that’s not really what I wanted to get myself into,” Sharapova said. “So, physically I felt good. I just got pretty passive in the end and starting making too many errors.”

It was the 30-year-old’s first appearance in Doha since 2013 and her first match since losing to Angelique Kerber in the third round of the Australian Open last month.

Sharapova returned to tennis in April last year after completing a 15-month ban for failing a drug test.

A jubilant Niculescu described it afterward as “a very good win” as well as “a tough match.”

“I love it how I play and I like to be unique and I think my slice forehand is a weapon. And when I feel good on the court then I play relaxed, I can be good and can be dangerous,” she said.

Niculescu’s reward is to play either Magdalena Rybarikova or wildcard Fatma al-Nabhani in the next round.