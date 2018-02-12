Thai Aphibarnrat wins Super 6 after last-minute entry

Reuters

Kiradech Aphibarnrat yesterday justified his late decision to play in Australia when he survived a marathon final day to claim the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth.

He sank a 2.4m birdie putt to beat Australian James Nitties in the final at Lake Karrinyup.

Aphibarnrat was the final player to qualify for the match play phase — the top 24 players after 54 holes of stroke play proceeding to six-hole match play.

“I’m last guy in top 24. I think I’m last guy to arrive this week as well,” Aphibarnrat said at the presentation after securing his fourth European Tour victory.

He did not arrive in Perth until tournament eve, after only entering the tournament on Sunday last week.

“I don’t think I’m going to sleep [tonight]. A lot to celebrate and Thai food of course,” he said.

Aphibarnrat, 28, is showing a liking for match play. His most recent European Tour win also came in the head-to-head format, at the Paul Lawrie Match Play in 2015 in Scotland.

Nitties found tree trouble in the final with a series of wayward drives, before Aphibarnrat struck the killer blow by driving the green at the fourth hole and sinking a 1.5m eagle putt.